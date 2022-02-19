From ‘Bridgerton’ to ‘The Boys’: 12 Dynamic Duos We Can’t Wait to See Back on TV

TV has its fair share of dynamic duos — whether they’re romantic or friendship-based. It’s one of the highlights of tuning into a favorite show, and there are plenty we’re itching to see back on our screens.

Whether it’s the gal pal dynamics seen on Bridgerton and Upload or the more romantically-inclined bonds between pairs on shows like Outlander or Killing Eve, there’s a dynamic TV duo for every kind of fan. Below, we’re taking a look at some of the pairs we’re most excited to see back on our screens. And let us know which duo you’re looking forward to watching on TV in the near future in the comments section.

Bridgerton Season 2 Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope & Eloise from Bridgerton

They may be from opposite households, but Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan) may as well be sisters in every way but blood. And while these ladies are thick as thieves, viewers should remember that there’s a big secret between them as they head into the second season of Netflix‘s hit series. Whether the truth about Penelope’s role as Lady Whistledown is revealed or not, we’re looking forward to the return of these Regency-era besties.

The Boys Season 2 Karl Urban and Jack Quaid
Prime Video

Billy & Hughie from The Boys

The Boys is gearing up for a Summer 2022 return, and we can hardly wait to see what’s in store for the vigilante crew at the heart of Eric Kripke‘s comic-inspired Prime Video series. After the titular group appeared to go their separate ways in the Season 2 finale, we’re more eager than ever to see squeamish Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) reunite with rough and tumble Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

Outlander Season 6 Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan
Starz

Jamie & Claire from Outlander

The couple to end all couples, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) are more than just spouses, they’re one of TV’s most dynamic pairs. Connected spiritually in a way that allows them to overcome almost any obstacle in their path, the couple will certainly face some big challenges when the Starz hit returns for Season 6, and we can hardly wait.

Good Omens Michael Sheen David Tennant
Prime Video

Aziraphale & Crowley from Good Omens

In theory, angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) shouldn’t get along, but in Prime Video‘s original series from Neil Gaiman, opposites attract. Thankfully, we’ll see more of this duo when the show returns for a surprise second season on the streamer.

Sanditon Season 2 Rose Williams and Crystal Clarke
Joss Barratt/PBS Masterpiece

Charlotte & Georgiana from Sanditon

Both outsiders in Sanditon, Charlotte (Rose Williams) and Georgiana (Crystal Clarke) became fast friends at the titular seaside resort town in Season 1, and we’re eager to see that friendship grow stronger in Season 2. Without Sidney Parker (Theo James) around, there’s one less factor to cause any disruption in these women’s bonds as they pursue potential romances and serve as each others’ sounding boards.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Harvey Guillen and Kayvan Novak
Russ Martin/FX

Guillermo & Nandor from What We Do in the Shadows

Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) may be vampire Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) “familiar,” but there’s something more to their arrangement which makes us miss this pair on our TVs. As viewers will recall, Season 3 concluded with Nandor waiting for Guillermo at the train station after deciding to travel, but Guillermo never showed up because Laszlo (Matt Berry) pushed the poor human into a crate to unknowingly travel overseas with Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). Hopefully, Guillermo and Nandor will be able to reunite and make amends once the show returns for Season 4.

Upload Season 1 Andy Allo Zainab Johnson
Prime Video

Nora & Aleesha from Upload

Both “angels” for the virtual afterlife in Prime Video’s quirky comedy, Nora (Andy Allo) and Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) have each others’ backs without question, and we have no doubt that will remain heading into Season 2, no matter where these pals end up.

Stranger Things Season 3 Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo
Netflix

Steve & Dustin from Stranger Things

An unlikely friendship from Season 2 of the Netflix hit has now turned into one of Stranger Things‘ most appealing plot points. Now that the kids at the core of this thrilling series are growing up a bit more, we can’t help but wonder what Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) will get up to in Season 4. And thankfully, they’re sticking around in Hawkins for a little while longer as the show prepares for its fifth and final season.

Ted Lasso Season 1 Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple
Apple TV+

Rebecca & Keeley from Ted Lasso

These gal pals from Apple TV+‘s Emmy darling are one of television’s best duos to date as they support each other through almost anything. Despite Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) early apprehensions to getting friendly with Keeley (Juno Temple), the latter eased any remaining doubts over a friendship with her eager and insistent approach. And now we can’t imagine a world where these two aren’t besties.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin and Grogu
Disney+/Lucasfilm

Din Djarin & Grogu from The Mandalorian

The bounty hunter may have parted ways with his adorable ward in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, but Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu [Spoiler Alert] finally reunited in The Book of Boba Fett. Given an ultimatum from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Grogu ultimately chose to follow his father figure across the galaxy and pass up the life of a Jedi. This means that the pair are more than likely to start Season 3 of The Mandalorian back together and we’re more than ready for all of the adorableness.

Killing Eve Season 4 Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer
BBC America

Eve & Villanelle from Killing Eve

The cat and mouse game between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) continued throughout the first three seasons and concluded on an uncertain note in the most recent finale. But Season 4 will see them back together once again for a final chapter that’s sure to explore this duo’s unusual dynamic.

Loki Season 1 Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson
Disney+/Marvel Studios

Loki & Mobius from Loki

Season 1 ended with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) coming face-to-face with Mobius (Owen Wilson), but a version that didn’t know him. Whether Loki will be reunited with the version of the TVA worker who befriended him over the course of Season 1 or not, Season 2 will hopefully include plenty of screentime for Loki and Mobius.

