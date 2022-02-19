From ‘Bridgerton’ to ‘The Boys’: 12 Dynamic Duos We Can’t Wait to See Back on TV

TV has its fair share of dynamic duos — whether they’re romantic or friendship-based. It’s one of the highlights of tuning into a favorite show, and there are plenty we’re itching to see back on our screens.

Whether it’s the gal pal dynamics seen on Bridgerton and Upload or the more romantically-inclined bonds between pairs on shows like Outlander or Killing Eve, there’s a dynamic TV duo for every kind of fan. Below, we’re taking a look at some of the pairs we’re most excited to see back on our screens. And let us know which duo you’re looking forward to watching on TV in the near future in the comments section.