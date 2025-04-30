Want to Score Heroes & Villains’s Exclusive ‘Star Wars’ Day T-Shirts? May the 4th Be with You!

Whether you’re a sequel stan, a JarJar apologist, or an old-school New Hope-ful, there is something in the Star Wars galaxy for everyone. The sprawling sci-fi universe created by George Lucas’ hyperdrive jump into a galaxy far, far away has been holding deep space for fans since 1977. And as someone from the generation of Kenner action figures, McDonald’s branded juice glasses and heavy-duty vinyl iron-ons, I can verify that the Star Wars merch scene has gotten infinitely cooler.

Case in point: Heroes & Villains. This elite-level fandom-first apparel and accessories brand has a dazzling array of items inspired by Star Wars’ myriad extensions, from classic hoodies and hats to carry-on luggage and bags (oh, Sith Lord, the bags!), each bearing smartly low-key and so-cool nods to all things Light or Dark Side. Think of it as Geek Chic.

So of course, the company is gearing up for May the 4th — the High Holy Day of Obi-Wannabes — with a campaign that will test your Jedi skills of patience, perseverance, and sartorial sophistication. OK, that last one might not have been in Yoda’s teachings, but we can all agree that Luke seriously upped his wardrobe game after his Dagobah days. His post-Empire all-black look? Total slay.

From May 1 through 5, fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on five different t-shirts featuring bespoke and highly detailed designs that highlight beloved characters like the Mandalorian, Cad Bane, Han Solo, and more. Collectors can also enjoy 20% off Star Wars products (excluding these limited-edition May the 4th t-shirts) and there will be free shipping for any orders including an exclusive tee!

Dropping throughout the five-day promotion, the full Star Wars Collection schedule features the IG-11 Tee on May 1 and Boba Fett on May 2…

The Mandalorian Tee arrives on May 3, with Han Solo & Greedo Tee shooting it out on May 4.

And finally, Cad Bane comes to town on May 5.

Each of these original designs go for $32.00 MSRP and will only be available online the day of release. So set your calendars and bookmark Heroes & Villains for May 1 because there is no try. You either do or do not get them while you can!