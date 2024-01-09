Lucasfilm Announces ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Movie Directed by Jon Favreau

Mando and Grogu are coming to the big screen. Lucasfilm announced on Tuesday, January 9 that a Mandalorian movie titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, is in the works and will be released in movie theaters. The announcement also reveals that Ahsoka Season 2 is officially happening.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be directed by series creator, Marvel star Jon Favreau, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni. This new chapter in the Mandalorian and Grogu’s journey will go into production in 2024.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting,” Favreau said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, added, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, which includes films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works. While casting hasn’t been announced, it’s safe to assume Pedro Pascal will reprise his titular role from the series in the film.

The Mandalorian Season 4 is still on its way. Production on the fourth season was delayed by the Hollywood strikes in 2023. The Star Wars show was the very first Disney+ original series when the streaming platform launched in November 2019.

The Mandalorian stars Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and more. Other upcoming Star Wars releases include Andor Season 2, Star Wars: The Acolyte starring Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

