‘The Mandalorian’: Giancarlo Esposito Teases Fans Will Get Season 3 ‘Soon’

The Mandalorian ended its Season 2 run in late 2020, and while fans haven’t waited too long to see some of their favorite characters onscreen — as many appeared in The Book of Boba Fett — there’s hope that Season 3 is on the horizon sooner than expected.

During a sit-down chat on The Rich Eisen Show, star Giancarlo Esposito opened up about progress on the Star Wars spinoff and when fans might be able to expect new episodes. “You’ll get it soon. You’ll get it soon,” he reassured listeners.

Esposito’s bad guy, Moff Gideon, hasn’t been seen since the Season 2 finale when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) made a surprise appearance and whisked Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) away for Jedi training. But anyone who tuned into The Book of Boba Fett would know that Grogu passed on pursuing the Jedi lifestyle to return to his pal Din Djarin, a.k.a. Mando (Pedro Pascal).

“I’ve got a little few things to do in regards to that, to put some finishing touches on what I do,” Esposito further shared about his work on Season 3, adding, “but I believe it will be sometime this summer. No date set yet, but coming soon.”

The promise of The Mandalorian‘s imminent return is sure to satisfy the Disney+ series’ legion of fans who have been eagerly awaiting its return. In the meantime, until Disney+ announces a return, fans can look forward to catching Esposito as Gus Fring in the sixth season of Better Call Saul. The streamer’s next Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, arrives May 27.

Stay tuned for possible updates on The Mandalorian as Disney+ continues work on Season 3.

