Star Wars fans are getting their first update regarding the latest season of Disney+‘s hit series The Mandalorian since September’s D23 Convention when the teaser trailer was released.

It’s time to bust out your calendars and mark the date because The Mandalorian Season 3 will officially arrive on the streamer beginning Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The news was announced via social media, where Disney+ captioned a new image featuring Din Djarin, a.k.a. Mando (Pedro Pascal), and Grogu, known best by fans as Baby Yoda.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1, only on @DisneyPlus,” the social media account declared.

Earlier this year, viewers got a first peek at the action ahead with a new teaser trailer featuring everyone’s favorite duo alongside costars Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, and Emily Swallow, who presented the preview with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni at D23. And while the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian may have aired in December 2020, viewers haven’t had to wait that long to see some of their favorites onscreen again as many characters from the series popped up in Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett, including a young Luke Skywalker.

As viewers will recall, Skywalker took Grogu into his care at the end of Season 2 to help train the young being. Ultimately, Grogu was reunited with Mando during The Book of Boba Fett, setting them up for their next adventure. Season 3 of The Mandalorian will follow the pair as they continue their journey through the lawless galaxy.

The series is executive produced by Favreau, Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Rick Famuyiwa, and Colin Wilson, while Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck co-executive produce. Stay tuned for more on The Mandalorian as its 2023 premiere date approaches and catch up with Mando and Grogu anytime on Disney+.

The Mandalorian, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Disney+