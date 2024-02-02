Carl Weathers Dies: Star of ‘Rocky’ Films & ‘The Mandalorian’ Was 76

Carl Weathers, the actor known for his work as Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, The Mandalorian, Happy Gilmore, and many more titles, has died. He was 76 years old.

News of Weathers’s death was announced in a statement released by his family and posted by Deadline. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the statement began.

“He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024… Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers will be remembered for his roles in various films and television shows with his most career-defining role coming out of the first Rocky films in which he played Apollo Creed alongside Sylvester Stallone‘s titular boxer. Weathers also starred in Predator with Arnold Schwarzenegger. He memorably took on comedy with Adam Sandler by playing Chubbs, a golf pro who helps Sandler’s titular character Happy Gilmore hone his skills on the course.

On the television side, Weathers most recently entertained viewers on Disney+‘s flagship Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian, in which he featured as Greef Karga. The actor also played a fictional version of himself in a handful of Arrested Development episodes. His other TV credits include roles in Street Justice, In the Heat of the Night, Colony, ER, The Shield, and Brothers.

Weathers was also part of the One Chicago universe on NBC, featuring as Mark Jeffries across episodes of Chicago Justice, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire. Other onscreen credits include roles in Toy Story 4, Law & Order: SVU, Magnum P.I., Psych, and many more.