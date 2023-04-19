Finale Fever (A Sleepover Field Trip on ‘Abbott’, ‘Snowfall’ and ‘Mandalorian), Nature the Focus of ‘Changing Planet,’ Niagara Falls and ‘Chimp Empire’

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

Season Finale 9/8c

It’s an eventful night in the museum when Abbott’s staff and students camp out for a sleepover field trip at Philly’s Franklin Institute for science education in the Emmy-winning comedy’s Season 2 finale. (So soon?) Principal Ava (Janelle James), never one to miss a chance to stir the pot, pairs Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) as “group buddies,” forcing the not-quite-couple to confront their not-quite-relationship issues once and for all. Ava is also a reliable agent of chaos, creating a ruckus after planting images of aliens on Earth in the students’ impressionable heads.

PBS

Changing Planet

Season Premiere 9/8c

A second edition of the topical nature documentary travels the globe, from California to Cambodia (with stops in Brazil, Greenland, Kenya and the Maldives) to observe the status of ecosystems endangered through climate change and how communities are rallying to preserve their precious resources. The journey begins by studying ways to ward against devastating fires in Australia and Northern California. Preceded by Nature (8/7c), with a stunning look at the wildlife in and around the majestic Niagara Falls, from tiny shrews who hunt in bone-chilling rivers to a shorebird migration over the thundering falls.

Netflix

Chimp Empire

Series Premiere

A four-part nature docuseries from Oscar winner James Reed (co-director of My Octopus Teacher) immerses a crew in the life of the world’s largest chimpanzee community in Uganda’s Ngogo forest. Oscar winner Mahershala Ali narrates this account of tribal relationships and power battles within a complex social hierarchy not so unlike our own.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

In an oversized (more than an hour) episode that may polarize the Emmy-winning comedy’s fan base, the team heads to Amsterdam for a “friendly” exhibition match, but it’s the night out that follows that could be transformative for many of the characters. Including a dejected coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis), who readily admits, “Man, this sport drives me nuts,” and frustrated team owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), who discovers the perils of standing in one of the busy city’s bike lanes. You might be surprised to learn who has yet to master the art of riding a bicycle.

Apple TV+

Schmigadoon!

New relationships form in Schmicago—for better and for worse—when Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) decide to try to give everyone in this twisted musical town a happy ending. Along the way, you’ll hear echoes of Jesus Christ Superstar, “Rhythm of Love” from Sweet Charity, and most memorably, a takeoff on Sweeney Todd’s show-stopping “A Little Priest” between vengeful butcher Dooley Blight (Alan Cumming) and harried orphan keeper Miss Codwell (Kristin Chenoweth).

FINALE FEVER:

It’s the end of the road for young cocaine kingpin Franklin Saint (the excellent Damson Idris) as FX’s Snowfall (10/9c) concludes its story of 1980s drug intrigue after six seasons.

Also wrapping up, for now: The Mandalorian (streaming on Disney+), ending Season 3 with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in the clutches of the nefarious Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Syfy’s cheesy The Ark (10/9c), recently renewed for a second season, ends its first with the crew of Ark One trying to broker peace with their adversary—but at what cost?

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: