Carl Weathers Tribute: ‘The Mandalorian’ Costars Mourn ‘Gem of a Human Being’

Following Carl Weathers’ death on Thursday at the age of 76, his friends from The Mandalorian have shared their raw emotions and their memories of the actor.

“Words fail,” Pedro Pascal, who stars as the title character on the Disney+ series, wrote on Instagram, adding a broken-heart emoji as he posted a headshot of Weathers, who played ex-magistrate Greef Karga.

Katee Sackhoff, the actor behind Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, spoke along similar lines on Instagram. “There are no words. I’m in complete shock,” she wrote. “ Carl and I found a friendship off-camera bonding over our love of the [Pacific Northwest] and the importance of family. He was so proud of his family. [The Mandalorian actor ] Brendan Wayne said it best… never did I ever meet a guy who seemed like he would live forever. Rest in peace, my friend. I hope you’ve found your plot of land again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Ming-Na Wen, who plays mercenary Fennec Shand, told Instagram followers she found out about Weathers’ passing while she was on a flight. “I’m shocked and heartbroken. My condolences to his family, loved ones and fans. My husband [Eric Michael Zee] was just hanging up the Apollo Creed figures I had Carl sign for him when I texted to find out what happened. … Eric gave me the bad news. I normally don’t drink on a plane, but after a good cry, I made a toast to Carl. Hoping I was closer to him up in the skies as he shares laughter with other angels in Heaven.”

She added: “RIP, Carl. I will miss your positivity, your generous heart, your humor, and your friendship and guidance. You always brought joy and focus to our workplace. You had no BS. I wished we had a chance to work and play more. So fortunate to have been in your orbit. You were a gem of a human being with a naughty twinkle that I adored. I’m so sad. Just so, so sad.”

I will sorely miss my dear friend & brother Carl Weathers. You are truly one of the most wonderful human beings I have had the honor & pleasure of spending time with! I am grateful for your influence & support of all things good in my life. This is how I will always remember you. pic.twitter.com/CCH9yhxnU7 — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) February 2, 2024

Giancarlo Esposito, who played antagonist Moff Gideon in the series, wrote on X, “I will sorely miss my dear friend [and] brother Carl Weathers. You are truly one of the most wonderful human beings I have had the honor [and] pleasure of spending time with! I am grateful for your influence [and] support of all things good in my life. This is how I will always remember you.”

And Gina Carano, who was fired from her role as mercenary Cara Dune in 2021 after “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts, shared a lengthy X post on Friday, saying that Weathers called her after her ouster. “He was gentle and encouraging and didn’t want me to give up, he was letting me know that he wasn’t throwing me away, he was trying to keep my hope alive in what seemed like quite hopeless scenario, he showed me he cared,” she wrote. “That is who he was.”

Jon Favreau, the creator of The Mandalorian, mourned Weathers in a statement on the official Star Wars website. “I am heartbroken by this devastating loss,” he said. “He was a hero from my childhood who I was lucky enough to meet and then had the amazing good fortune to work with. He had the energy and curiosity of a young man paired with the wisdom that his rich life and career afforded him. My heart goes out to his family and countless admirers.”