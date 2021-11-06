10 ‘Star Wars’ Characters We Hope to See in the ‘Ahsoka’ Series

After the character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is set to star in her own live-action spinoff series on Disney+ known simply as Ahsoka. The Togruta who left the Jedi Order has grown into a fan favorite since her debut on The Clone Wars, and it was only a matter of time before she was granted her own show.

The limited series will be set during the same time period as The Mandalorian, which is around five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The plotlines of all the new Star Wars shows (including The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Rangers of the New Republic) are allegedly going to be interconnected to allow for characters to crossover into multiple shows.

With the announcement of Hayden Christensen reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the series, speculations have been made as to who else may be joining the cast or making an appearance.

Keep reading to see which familiar faces we might see in Ahsoka.