10 'Star Wars' Characters We Hope to See in the 'Ahsoka' Series

Disney+

After the character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is set to star in her own live-action spinoff series on Disney+ known simply as Ahsoka. The Togruta who left the Jedi Order has grown into a fan favorite since her debut on The Clone Wars, and it was only a matter of time before she was granted her own show.

The limited series will be set during the same time period as The Mandalorian, which is around five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The plotlines of all the new Star Wars shows (including The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Rangers of the New Republic) are allegedly going to be interconnected to allow for characters to crossover into multiple shows.

With the announcement of Hayden Christensen reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the series, speculations have been made as to who else may be joining the cast or making an appearance.

Sabine Wren

In the series finale of Star Wars: Rebels, Ahsoka (voiced byAshley Eckstein) seeks out young Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) for a mission to find their missing Jedi friend, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray). The outcome of their mission is still unknown as this is Ahsoka’s last appearance before her feature run in The Mandalorian. There is no mention of any events that took place in the meantime, but the search for Ezra likely results in Ahsoka and Sabine spending a good deal of time together. Dawson herself has even hinted at Sabine’s return to the “Star Wars” franchise.

Ezra Bridger

Ezra has been missing since we last saw him disappear into an unknown part of the galaxy along with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). With the search for Ezra being an unfinished plotline in Ahsoka’s story, it’s only fitting for the new series to continu the mission in order to show where the young Jedi has been all this time. While no official announcement has been made, there have been many rumors that Mena Massoud is in talks to portray live-action Ezra.

Grand Admiral Thrawn

Grand Admiral Thrawn was the main antagonist in Star Wars: Rebels, and it’s looking as though he may play a similar role in the Ahsoka series. During Ahsoka’s appearance in The Mandalorian, she questions Imperial Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) on Thrawn’s whereabouts. Her question is left unanswered, but it’s clear Ahsoka is determined to locate the Grand Admiral. The two may face off in her new series.

Captain Rex

Ahsoka and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) have been good friends since her days as a Padawan. At the end of The Clone Wars, the two were seen together surviving the crash of the Star Destroyer and burying Rex’s squadron of clone troopers. Though they parted ways and eventually lost contact, Ahsoka and Rex were reunited in Star Wars: Rebels. Wherever Ahsoka appears, Rex typically follows, which means another reunion for the two is likely in the new series.

Bo Katan

After fighting on the same side against Darth Maul in the Siege of Mandalore, Ahsoka and Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) have apparently been staying in touch. It was Bo Katan who informed Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) of Ahsoka’s location in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka has been in hiding since Order 66 and the rise of the Empire, which means it’s unlikely that she often gives out her location. Bo Katan knowing where to find her suggests the two may be close, and therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if they fought alongside each other again in the new series.

Hera Syndulla

Given her character’s popularity, it’s almost an assumption that Hera Syndulla (Nicole Oliver) will makes her live-action debut here. There are several “Star Wars” shows, both upcoming and existing, set in the time period between Return of the Jedi and Rogue One, which means there’s no telling where exactly she’ll pop up. But if Sabine and Ezra are in the Ahsoka series, it’s likely Hera won’t be too far behind. Fans are very much anticipating a reunion of the Ghost crew and it could come to fruition in this new series.

Din Djarin

Ahsoka made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian during Din Djarin’s search for a Jedi to train Grogu. In the end it was Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and not Ahsoka who took on the task of guidi the youngling, but it wouldn’t be surprising for Din and Ahsoka’s paths to cross again. With Sabine also rumored to be in the series, it would be interesting to see the two meet as she is also a Mandalorian who has been in possession of the Darksaber.

Morai

The creature known as Morai has been linked to Ahsoka ever since it’s first appearance in The Clone Wars. Morai had a special connection with the Daughter, one of the force wielders of Mortis who embodied the light side of the force. When the Daughter sacrificed her remaining life force to revive Ahsoka, Morai then became friends with the young padawan and watched over her. The creature also appeared alongside Ahsoka in both Star Wars: Rebels and The Mandalorian, which means it’s a good bet Morai will continue watching over Ahsoka throughout her own series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Another character whose story is also coming soon to Disney+ is Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). While an appearance from the Jedi Master seems unlikely, it’s not impossible that Obi-Wan and Ahsoka would show up in each other’s series. After all, the two were close friends before Ahsoka left the Jedi Order. At this point in the timeline Obi-Wan is deceased, but there are other ways in which he can make an appearance. Perhaps he’ll come to Ahsoka as a force ghost. Either way, it would be interesting to see Ahsoka and Obi-Wan reunite post Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side.

Luke Skywalker

Although Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker were extremely close, it’s unclear how much she knew about his relationship with Padme (Natalie Portman). Does Ahsoka even know Anakin had children? Either way, meeting her old master’s son would be a heartwarming sight for fans of The Clone Wars, especially if she shares stories of Anakin with him. After all, Luke probably hasn’t heard many stories about his father’s time before becoming Darth Vader. With his appearance in The Mandalorian, it wouldn’t be a stretch to hope for him to show up in the Ahsoka series as well.

