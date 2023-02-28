‘The Mandalorian’ Star Katee Sackhoff Says Bo-Katan Views Din Djarin ‘as a Burden’

This Is the Way Subscribe to our The Mandalorian Newsletter:

Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) is back — and putting it gently, she’s not Mando’s (Pedro Pascal) biggest fan.

During the events of The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale, the last remaining member of House Kryze officially lost the Darksaber — the weapon she intended to wield to unite the clans and take back their home world — to Din Djarin, who won it in combat from the ever-smirking Imperial Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). The fact that it was an accident (oops, Mando, now you’re technically king!), and that Din immediately tried to give it to her doesn’t seem to matter much to the frustrated, but still motivated, Bo.

We chatted with Katee Sackhoff about what’s driving her character’s actions in the new season, why Season 3 Bo-Katan is a “different version” of Bo than fans have seen before, and whether Bo believes herself the only one capable of ruling the Mandalorian people.

What’s motivating Bo in Season 3? Does she want power, does she want redemption, or does she just want to unite her people?

Katee Sackhoff: I personally believe that Bo has always done what she thought was best for the Mandalorian people, even from the moment we first met her back in Clone Wars. As misguided as she may have been, I think she thought she was doing what was right for her people. I do believe at the point that we saw her in Season 2, that she does believe she can reunite her people and bring them all together out of the shadows. Whether or not she’s correct is another story! [laughs]

Does Bo believe herself the only one capable of ruling a reformed Mandalore?

She does. Absolutely. At least in Season 2. I think that is what she’s always believed because that is what she was taught to believe. She was taught to believe she was the next in line, and therefore, she had a claim to the throne. I think that she is a product of her upbringing.

I saw you’d said the Bo-Katan we’ll see this season is a different version of the character than we’ve seen in The Clone Wars, Rebels, or Season 2. Can you elaborate on that?

Yeah! What I meant is that Season 3 is a continuation of all of those things. Everything that happened to Bo in Clone Wars and Rebels and Season 2 of The Mandalorian has created the woman we’re going to see in Season 3. She’s very different from who we’ve seen in the past. And, you know, we’ll see! I’m so excited.

How does Bo view Din Djarin now that he accidentally took the Darksaber from her?

I think, at this point, that she sees him as a burden. He is just that annoying person who won’t go away.

Well, he took her Darksaber! I don’t blame her. [Laughs]

[Laughs] Come on! And he doesn’t quite understand that she can’t just take it back. I think he is a very unfortunate distraction for her.

One of my favorite Bo quotes is “I wish I was good at something other than war.” Do you think she could ever lead a peaceful life?

I think that those are the questions she should be asking herself. For sure.

What are you most excited for fans to see in Season 3?

I think that anytime you see a ton of Mandalorians flying in unison, it’s a pretty cool thing. I can’t wait to see all of that.

The Mandalorian, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, March 1, Disney+