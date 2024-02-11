Carl Weathers died at the age of 76 from complications due to heart disease.

The official cause of death for the Rocky and Mandalorian star was revealed on February 9, one week after his passing (on February 1). According to his death certificate, which was obtained by The Blast, Weathers’ official cause of death was listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which the late actor had been battling for years. He died in his sleep at his home in Venice, California, at 12:18 a.m. local time.

Having boasted an extensive career in film and television, there is no denying that Weathers impacted the lives of many individuals, including Sylvester Stallone, whom he worked alongside during the Rocky franchise.

“I’m so torn up, I can’t even tell you,” Stallone said in an Instagram post. “I’m just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an intricate part of my life, my success, everything about it. I give him incredible credit and kudos because when we walked into that room, and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn’t realize how great.”

He continued, “I never could’ve accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability and more importantly, his heart, his soul. It’s a horrible loss.”

Weathers’ costar for the 1987 film Predator, Arnold Schwartzenegger, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.”

Adam Sandler, who worked with Weathers on Happy Gilmore, also paid tribute to his friend in an Instagram post writing,

“A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”