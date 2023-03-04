March has only just begun and it is already promising us amazing TV.

Prime Video’s much anticipated new series Daisy Jones & The Six dropped its first three episodes a day earlier than scheduled. The ’70s aesthetic, the band’s tense dynamics, and the music have us hooked already! The Mandalorian premiered the first episode of its third season on Disney+, and it looks like Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has another quest to pursue. But as long as Grogu is along for the ride, we’re in. We love that duo!

We also saw some finales this week. Netflix’s Perfect Match went out with a bang as we saw Joey Sasso propose to Kariselle Snow. 1923 ended its freshman run, and the final episode did not let up on its emotional impact after a gut-wrenching season.

Curious for more of our favorite lines from the week? Keep scrolling to read more!