Best Lines of the Week (February 24-March 2): ‘I’m Not Interested in Being Anybody’s Muse’

TV Insider Staff
Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
Prime Video

March has only just begun and it is already promising us amazing TV.

Prime Video’s much anticipated new series Daisy Jones & The Six dropped its first three episodes a day earlier than scheduled. The ’70s aesthetic, the band’s tense dynamics, and the music have us hooked already! The Mandalorian premiered the first episode of its third season on Disney+, and it looks like Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has another quest to pursue. But as long as Grogu is along for the ride, we’re in. We love that duo!

We also saw some finales this week. Netflix’s Perfect Match went out with a bang as we saw Joey Sasso propose to Kariselle Snow. 1923 ended its freshman run, and the final episode did not let up on its emotional impact after a gut-wrenching season.

Curious for more of our favorite lines from the week? Keep scrolling to read more!

Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, Lacretta, and John Larroquette in 'Night Court'
NBC

Night Court (NBC)

Olivia: “It’s a Blood Moon, Your Honor. It’s when the city’s craziest cases come in.”

Dan: “We used to actually bet on all the insanity back in the day. One year I won the trifecta: I had an invisible man, a doll come to life, and an alien trying to get back to his home planet.”

— Olivia (India de Beaufort) and Dan (John Larroquette) explain the supernatural cause behind a bunch of strange cases that have come into Abby’s (Melissa Rauch) court.

Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
ABC

American Idol (ABC)

“Our country has f**king failed us! This is not OK! You should be singing here because you love music. Not because you had to go through that f**king bulls**t. You didn’t have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change. ‘Cause you know what? I’m scared too.”

Katy Perry weeps after contestant Trey Louis reveals he auditioned because he survived the 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Neal McDonough and Rafael L. Silva in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Carlos: “So the guy we’re looking for, is he some kind of survivalist or something?”

Sgt. O’Brien: “Not exactly. He washed out of Cub Scouts when he was seven.”

— The suspect in the devastating bomb attack earlier in the episode is revealed to be Sgt. O’Brien’s (Neal McDonough) nephew, Andy.

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie in 'The Company You Keep'
ABC

The Company You Keep (ABC)

“A gift? You know, last I checked, gifts aren’t normally laundered. But, you know, gift, bribe, tomayto, tomahto, whatever you want to call it.”

— After stealing a diamond necklace won at an auction, Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) confronts its owner Claude Ellsworth (Michael Reilly Burke) about it being a plundered cultural artifact, extorting Ellsworth before forcing him to return the jewel.

Ceyair Wright as Zeke in 'grown-ish'
Freeform

grown-ish (Freeform)

“Is it cheating that Willa Clayborne goes here when she thought that Intro to Shakespeare meant that she would actually meet Shakespeare?”

— Zeke (Ceyair J. Wright) justifies Junior (Marcus Scribner) cheating on his test by calling out a less than stellar legacy student at their school.

Pedro Pascal in 'The Mandalorian'
Disney+

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Greef Karga: “Oh, I’m confused. I thought you had completed your mission, but you’re still running around here with the same little critter.”

Din Djarin: [stops Grogu’s spinning chair] “It’s complicated. I completed my quest. He returned to me. I removed my helmet and now I’m an apostate.”

— Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) offers Din a place to stay with Grogu on Nevarro, but Din refuses.

Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow in 'Perfect Match'
Netflix

Perfect Match (Netflix)

“You’ve been my perfect match since the day I met you. I love waking up to you every single day. And I don’t want that to ever end. And I want to ask you, will you marry me?”

— Joey Sasso proposes to Kariselle Snow in the Season 1 finale.

Cole Brings Plenty as Pete Plenty Clouds and Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater in '1923'
Paramount+

1923 (Paramount+)

Runs His Horse: “All your focus should be on surviving. Fall in love later.”

Teonna: [takes Pete’s hand] “They’ve been trying to kill me since they took me. I don’t believe in later. I believe in right now.”

— Teonna (Aminah Nieves) tells her father (Michael Spears) she will not compartmentalize her affection for Pete (Cole Brings Plenty) despite her fugitive status or the trauma she suffered at the Catholic boarding school she was forcibly enrolled into.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

“Look, I’m not interested in being anybody’s muse, Gary. OK? Not yours, not anybody’s. I’m not the muse, OK? I’m the somebody.”

— Daisy (Riley Keough) has bigger ambitions for her art and herself.

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in 'Abbott Elementary'
ABC

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

“I’m going to go to Bone Town with Mo, and then I’m going to break up with him.”

— Janine (Quinta Brunson) tells Gregory (Tyler James Williams) her plan to come clean to Mo (Vince Staples) at a barbecue restaurant with a suggestive name.

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo on 'Catfish'
MTV

Catfish (MTV)

Nev: “Should we bring anything? Muffins?”

Kailaree: “Some Hennessy would be nice, Nev. But it’s too early.”

— Host Nev Schulman practices some hospitality while scheduling a meeting with a catfish.

