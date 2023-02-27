Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of February 27-March 5.

If you can’t get enough of Pedro Pascal with The Last of Us, the good news is now you get him twice a week (at least for a bit), with the return of The Mandalorian (March 1 on Disney+) — don’t forget to read up on what you might have missed if you didn’t watch The Book of Boba Fett — easily topping our list. Also streaming this week is Daisy Jones & the Six (March 3 on Prime Video), about the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock-pop band (inspired by Fleetwood Mac and their 1977 album, Rumours) based on Taylor Jenkins Reid‘s book.

Survivor returns for its 44th season (March 1 on CBS), with a new group of castaways hoping to outwit, outplay, and outlast and win. And following the reality competition show is the new drama series True Lies, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as a spy and his wife, from whom he’d been hiding his real job, in an adaptation of the 1994 film.

Over on Fox, Alert: Missing Persons Unit wraps its first season (February 27), with no news of a second yet, and hopefully answers regarding what happened to Jason (Scott Caan) and Nikki’s (Dania Ramirez) son. Meanwhile, Grand Crew returns for its second season (March 3 on NBC), for more hanging out for one of TV’s newest friend groups — and, of course, wine.

Returning to the list from last week is The Last of Us (was #12).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week?