‘True Lies,’ ‘Mandalorian’ Returns, 31 Days of Oscar, ‘Survivor’ Begins Again

A series version of the 1994 action-comedy True Lies bows on CBS. Baby Yoda rides again in a third season of the hit Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian. Turner Classic Movies kicks off its 31 Days of Oscar movie marathon with a night of adventures. Three new tribes battle it out on the islands of Fiji as a 44th edition of Survivor gets underway.

Steve Howey (Shameless) and Ginger Gonzaga are the absurdly gorgeous reincarnations of Harry and Helen Tasker—the super spy and wife who thinks he’s a boring computer salesman—in a series version of the hit 1994 action comedy. In the lavishly produced pilot, Harry whisks Helen to Paris mid-mission to prove he’s not having an affair, and she instantly gets caught up in his intrigues: tied up, dangled from a helicopter (a nod to the original movie) and recruited to join Harry’s team in the covert Omega Sector. If it’s enjoyable escapism you’re after, this is hard to beat. (See the full review.)

The adventures of helmeted bounty hunter Din Djarin aka/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal, who gets to show his face on The Last of Us) continue in a third season of the Star Wars spinoff as he heads to Mandalore with Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in tow. Battlestar Galactica vet Katee Sackhoff is back as fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze, and as long as allies like Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) remain in his corner, our money’s on Mando to keep vanquishing his foes.

Washing up on the beaches of Fiji, 18 new players are divided into three tribes as the 44th edition of the enduring game of “outwit, outplay, outlast” begins. The first challenge is all about getting basic supplies for camp, with the two losing tribes choosing between a physical or mental challenge to earn what they need. No one ever said being a Survivor would be easy.

Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) are in deep denial that their kiss during the teachers’ conference will have any consequences. But how to do right by their mutual friend, and Janine’s current beau, Maurice (Vince Staples)? Back at school, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) is dismayed by his students’ choice for a mural project, and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) find an unlikely ally in their crusade to keep Abbott from becoming part of a chain charter school.

Nell (Gina Rodriguez) faces, and shares, some painful truths when she realizes her perfect mate is a dead guy (Langston Kerman, a charmer). How their relationship plays out is just one of several surprises in the sitcom’s best episode to date.

