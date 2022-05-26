Disney+ Unveils ‘Mandalorian,’ ‘Ahsoka’ 2023 Premieres, Jude Law ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Series

It’s a good day to be a Star Wars fan as several exciting announcements were made at the big Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.

Along with unveiling the first teaser trailer for Andor, the event revealed premiere news for The Mandalorian and Ahsoka as well as casting information for Skeleton Crew. While Star Wars‘ presence on Disney+ may be growing, its first original live-action series The Mandalorian continues to be a fan favorite, and thankfully the show’s long-awaited return is in sight.

Season 3 of the series following bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his unofficial ward Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) will officially premiere in February 2023. Thankfully, in 2022’s The Book of Boba Fett, the characters made an appearance offering viewers a brief glimpse at their time following the events of The Mandalorian Season 2.

As for the flagship show’s spinoff Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, viewers can anticipate a series debut sometime next year in 2023. No official month has been set, but considering the character’s crossover with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett in the past, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the titular Jedi pop up in one of the various incoming Star Wars projects before then.

As for some exciting casting news, Jude Law has joined Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an original series from Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. Similar to The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, this new series will also arrive in 2023.

These are just some of the exciting announcements and first looks to come out of the 2022 Star Wars Celebration which along with including the teaser trailer for Andor also featured a sneak peek at Lucasfilm Ltd.‘s Willow and the latest Indiana Jones film. Stay tuned for more on these Star Wars projects as they continue to take shape at Disney+.

The Mandalorian, Season 3 Premiere, February 2023, Disney+



Ahsoka, Coming 2023, Disney+

Skeleton Crew, Coming 2023, Disney+