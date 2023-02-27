“You ready for an adventure?” Um…yes!

Protective bounty hunter Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal, above, with pal Grogu), may have posed the question to his diminutive green charge, but with the Star Wars drama finally returning for a third season, it’s a question we’re all eager to answer. Secrets of the galaxy were locked down at press time, with information about what new quests await in the Disney+ hit being a challenge for even the most highly trained Jedi.

Here’s what we do know — and are most excited about:

Mando’s Dilemma

One of the first rules of being a Mandalorian? That shiny, imposing helmet stays on. It’s a policy that has gotten Mando into a lot of trouble, and one that will send him (and presumably Grogu) on a perilous mission. “I’m going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions,” he proclaims.

Power Plays

After defeating Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in the second season finale, Mando is now in control of the powerful Darksaber. It’s the same weapon that fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) covets, and we’re willing to bet it won’t be long before there’s a battle for its possession. Then there’s Grogu, who we know trained with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) himself…and surely has learned more about harnessing all of his mysterious powers.

The Good…

Here be guest stars! Loyal ally Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and joyful Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) return, as does trusty captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). That’s a good thing, as the captain warns Mando that “there’s something dangerous happening out there.”

…and the Bad

Will newbies Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and rumored Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live) show us their Light or their Dark Side? That remains to be seen. After all, “this is the way.”

The Mandalorian, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, March 1, Disney+



This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s inaugural issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the March issue of the new monthly publication, currently on newsstands or for purchase online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.