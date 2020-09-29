PaleyFest Fall 2020 TV Previews: 'The Walking Dead,' 'Transplant' & More

A new season of TV is beginning, and that means the start of the Paley Center for Media's annual festival as well.

The Paley Center announced its lineup for its 14th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, celebrating new shows and returning favorites from major broadcast networks, cable television, and premium streaming services. It includes AMC's The Walking Dead and Soulmates, Netflix's Away and Emily in Paris, CBS' B Positive, NBC's Connecting and Transplant, Fox's Filthy Rich and Next, Hulu's Monsterland, and IMDb TV's Alex Rider.

These conversations with stars and creative teams will be available on Verizon's Yahoo Entertainment channel beginning on Friday, October 2, at 8/7c. (Check out the full lineup below.) Access for Citi cardmembers and Paley Center members began Tuesday, September 29, at 10am/9c.

"We're thrilled to present this incredible lineup of programs that feature everything from comedy to drama, romance and intrigue, politics, and even space travel," Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO, said. "We are so fortunate to have the support of Citi, and to welcome Verizon, who will exclusively distribute the festival on their Yahoo Entertainment channel, ensuring that a global television audience will have the opportunity to view these entertaining and enlightening conversations with some of the most talented and creative names in television."

"Over the next two Sundays, we'll be giving fans the opportunity to explore every current corner of the Walking Dead Universe on AMC; being able to get together with showrunners and actors who make it all possible, on the virtual Paley stage, is a perfect overture to the TWD symphony ahead," Scott Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, added. "Being a part of PaleyFest is an opportunity to connect with the Most Amazing Fans in the World — of the Walking Dead Universe and of television itself, and we couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate our return with an organization that knows how to celebrate TV."

"We are honored that Transplant is included in this year's PaleyFest Fall TV Previews," series star Hamza Haq said. "The show received such a warm and enthusiastic response from viewers when it premiered in Canada and we're thrilled American audiences are embracing us as well. We're looking forward to sharing what goes into making our show and bringing some fun behind-the-scenes info to our fans."

Check out the 2020 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews lineup:

Premiering on Friday, October 2 at 8/7c

B Positive (CBS)

Talent: Thomas Middleditch (Drew), Annaleigh Ashford (Gina), Sara Rue (Julia), Kether Donohue (Gabby), Maggie Elizabeth Jones (Maddie), executive producer Chuck Lorre, and creator and executive producer Marco Pennette

Moderator: Lynette Rice, Entertainment Weekly

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Talent: Creator and executive producer Darren Star, Lily Collins (Emily), Ashley Park (Mindy), and Lucas Bravo (Gabriel)

Moderator: Jessica Radloff, Glamour

Monsterland (Hulu)

Talent: Star Kelly Marie Tran (Episode: "Iron River, MI"), creator, writer, and executive producer Mary Laws, director of photography Anka Malatynska, and director Desiree Akhavan (Episode: "Iron River, MI")

Moderator: Rosie Knight, Nerdist/IGN

neXt (Fox)

Talent: John Slattery (Paul LeBlanc), Fernanda Andrade (Special Agent Shea Salazar), Jason Butler Harner (Ted Le Blanc), Michael Mosley (CM), Eve Harlow (Gina), Aaron Moten (Ben), Gerardo Celasco, (Ty Salazar), Evan Whitten (Owen Salazar), Elizabeth Cappuccino (Abby Le Blanc), and creator, writer, and executive producer Manny Coto

Moderator: Sarah Rodman, Entertainment Weekly

Soulmates (AMC)

Talent: Kingsley Ben-Adir (Franklin), Sonya Cassidy (Alison), Shamier Anderson (Adam), Laia Costa (Libby), Betsy Brandt (Caitlin), and co-creator and executive producer Brett Goldstein

Moderator: Jessica Radloff, Glamour

Transplant (NBC)

Talent: Hamza Haq (Bashir 'Bash' Hamed), John Hannah (Dr. Jed Bishop), Laurence Leboeuf (Dr. Magalie 'Mags' Leblanc), Jim Watson (Dr. Theo Hunter), Ayisha Issa (Dr. Jane Curtis), creator and executive producer Joseph Kay, and executive producer Virginia Rankin

Moderator: Lorraine Ali, The Los Angeles Times

We Are Who We Are (HBO)

Talent: Showrunner, executive producer, writer, and director Luca Guadagnino, Jack Dylan Grazer (Fraser Wilson), and Jordan Kristine Seamón (Caitlin Poythress)

Moderator: Stacey Wilson Hunt, Hollywood Journalist

Premiering on Saturday, October 3 at 8/7c

Alex Rider (IMDb TV)

Talent: Otto Farrant (Alex Rider), Brenock O’Connor (Tom Harris), Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Jack Starbright), Marli Siu (Kyra), executive producer and author Anthony Horowitz, executive producers Jill Green, and Eve Gutierrez, and executive producer and writer Guy Burt

Moderator: Damian Holbrook, TV Guide Magazine

Away (Netflix)

Talent: Creator and executive producer Andrew Hinderaker, showrunner and executive producer Jessica Goldberg, executive producer Jason Katims, executive producer and star Hilary Swank (Emma Green), Ray Panthaki (Ram Arya), and Ato Essandoh (Dr. Kwesi Weisberg-Abban)

Moderator: Sarah Rodman, Entertainment Weekly

See Also 'Connecting…': The Story Behind NBC's Remotely-Shot New Series The series, co-created by 'Blindspot's Brendan Gall and Martin Gero, is about 'being there for each other' in the time of COVID-19.

Connecting... (NBC)

Talent: Otmara Marrero (Annie), Preacher Lawson (Ben), Shakina Nayfack (Ellis), Parvesh Cheena (Pradeep), Ely Henry (Rufus), Jill Knox (Michelle), Keith Powell (Garret), and creators and executive producers Martin Gero and Brendan Gall

Moderator: Philiana Ng, ET Online

Filthy Rich (Fox)

Talent: Kim Cattrall (Margaret Monreaux), Melia Kreiling (Ginger Sweet), Steve Harris (Franklin Lee), Aubrey Dollar (Rose Monreaux), Corey Cott (Eric Monreaux), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Antonio Rivera), Mark L. Young (Jason Conley), Aaron Lazar (Reverend Paul Luke Thomas), creator, writer, director, and executive producer Tate Taylor, and showrunner, writer, and executive producer Abe Sylvia

Moderator: Amanda Salas, KTTV Fox 11

Moonbase 8 (Showtime)

Talent: Executive producer, co-creator, and co-writer Fred Armisen (Skip), executive producer, co-creator, and co-writer Tim Heidecker (Rook), executive producer, co-creator, and co-writer John C. Reilly (Cap), and director, executive producer, co-creator, and co-writer Jonathan Krisel

Moderator: Michael Schneider, Variety

Truth Seekers (Amazon Prime Video)

Talent: Co-creators and co-writers Nick Frost, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz, and director Jim Field Smith

Moderator: Mekeisha Madden Toby, TV Critic & Entertainment Journalist

WILMORE (Peacock)

Talent: Host and executive producer Larry Wilmore,

Moderator: Al Roker, Weather & Feature Anchor, Today; Cohost of 3rd Hour, Today

Premiering on Sunday, October 4 at 8/7c

Clouds (Disney+)

Talent: Director Justin Baldoni, Fin Argus (Zach Sobiech), Neve Campbell (Laura Sobiech), Sabrina Carpenter (Sammy), and Madison Iseman (Amy)

Moderator: Scott Mantz, Film Critic & Entertainment Journalist

Marvel's 616 (Disney+)

Talent: Directors Alison Brie and David Gelb and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sternman

Moderator: Christian Holub, Entertainment Weekly

The Walking Dead Universe (AMC)

Talent: The Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, The Walking Dead executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang, Fear the Walking Dead executive producer and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, The Walking Dead: World Beyond executive producer and showrunner Matt Negrete, Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead), Paola Lazaro (Princess, The Walking Dead), Colman Domingo (Victor Strand, Fear the Walking Dead) Lennie James (Morgan Jones, Fear the Walking Dead), Aliyah Royale (Iris, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), and Annet Mahendru (Huck, The Walking Dead: World Beyond)

Moderator: Chris Hardwick, Host, Talking Dead