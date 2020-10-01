Navigating Paris' cobblestone streets in four-inch heels was an on-set hazard for Lily Collins (The Last Tycoon), the star of Emily in Paris, a fun, fashionable rom-com created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger).

"When I had to run in them, I almost face-planted!" confesses the actress (above), who plays earnest Emily Cooper, a twentysomething marketing executive transferred to a new job in the City of Lights.

Emily has a wobbly start in the world of luxury clients and France's beautiful people. Her American uninhibitedness grates on her boss, snobby woman-of-a-certain-age Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), but ignites sparks with her (attached) neighbor, chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). For fun, she documents her antics with her new friend, nanny/aspiring singer Mindy (Ashley Park), on her Emily in Paris Instagram account, which, to her surprise, opens doors at some of la cité's best addresses.

No matter how swept up you get in the story, prepare to hit Pause regularly to admire the characters' wardrobe. The costume designer is Patricia Field, who decked out the Sex and the City ladies so fabulously. Field has said that Emily reminds her of Sex's Carrie Bradshaw (remember, Carrie also had a story arc in Paris!) — so much so that her black tulle skirt (photo above) pays homage to Carrie's tulle skirt in the Sex and the City finale.

But it's the inner journey that will make you truly fall in love with this American in Paris. "Emily begins to believe in herself more, learns that it's OK to just breathe and enjoy herself," Collins says. "She gains strength and resilience, which allows her to make bold decisions and trust her heart."

Emily in Paris, Series Premiere, Friday, Oct. 2, Netflix