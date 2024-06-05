‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 First Look: Emily & Gabriel Cozy Up After Wedding Drama (PHOTOS)

Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Emily in Paris Season 4 is going to be the perfect late summer treat. Netflix unveiled the first look photos of the highly-anticipated fourth season on June 5.

Our adorable and stylish expat, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), will be bundling up this season. She can be seen in several chic looks that are perfect for the winter months. Emily is clearly ready to spritz up the holiday season with her style. But who will keep her warm when it’s cold outside—Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)?

Season 4 will pick up after the events of Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel’s almost wedding, which left Emily reeling. She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.

At work, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy (Ashley Park) and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

Similar to Bridgerton Season 3 and You Season 5, Emily in Paris Season 4 will be split into two parts, each consisting of five episodes. Part 1 will premiere on August 15, followed by Part 2 on September 12.

Scroll down to see the first photos of Emily in Paris Season 4.

Ashley Park & Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Ashley Park & Lily Collins

Mindy and Emily are still besties when Season 4 picks up.

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo

Emily and Gabriel looks pretty cozy as they toast to something with a boozy beverage. Will these two finally get together in Season 4?!

Camille Razat and Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Camille Razat & Lily Collins

Camille and Emily look tense in a conversation following Season 3’s shocking baby reveal.

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Lucien Laviscount & Lily Collins

It seems that Alfie and Emily are still spending time together after their uncertain path at the end of Season 3.

Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Lily Collins

It looks like Season 4 will explore Christmas in Paris, or somewhere abroad as Emily rolls a suitcase with festive decorations in the background.

Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Bruno Gouery & Samuel Arnold

Luc and Julien look eager to get to work in this office shot.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Arnaud Binard in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu & Arnaud Binard

Sylvie looks amused during a conversation with Laurent (Arnaud Binard).

Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Lily Collins

Emily delivers glitz and glam with her fashionable ensemble.

Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Lily Collins

Plus, she’s keeping it cozy in a colorful fluffy coat.

Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Lily Collins

Emily has a striking fashion moment in this fur and sunglasses combination.

William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
William Abadie & Lucien Laviscount

Alfie catches Antoine’s attention.

Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Lily Collins

Emily visits Claude Monet’s famous home in Giverny.

