Emily in Paris Season 4 is going to be the perfect late summer treat. Netflix unveiled the first look photos of the highly-anticipated fourth season on June 5.

Our adorable and stylish expat, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), will be bundling up this season. She can be seen in several chic looks that are perfect for the winter months. Emily is clearly ready to spritz up the holiday season with her style. But who will keep her warm when it’s cold outside—Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)?

Season 4 will pick up after the events of Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel’s almost wedding, which left Emily reeling. She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.

At work, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy (Ashley Park) and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

Similar to Bridgerton Season 3 and You Season 5, Emily in Paris Season 4 will be split into two parts, each consisting of five episodes. Part 1 will premiere on August 15, followed by Part 2 on September 12.

Scroll down to see the first photos of Emily in Paris Season 4.