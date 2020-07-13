Darren Star's 'Emily in Paris' Starring Lily Collins Moves to Netflix

Are you ready to fall in love with Paris this fall?

Emily in Paris, created, written, and executive produced by Younger's Darren Star, is coming to Netflix this fall. (The series was originally set to air on the Paramount Network.) Lily Collins stars in and produces the 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy, which was filmed entirely on location in Paris and throughout France.

"MTV Studios and I couldn't hope for a more perfect home for Emily in Paris than Netflix," Star said in a statement. "With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world."

An ambitious 20-something marketing executive from Chicago, Emily gets her dream job in Paris following the acquisition of a French luxury marketing company — and it's up to her to overhaul its social media strategy. Get ready for "intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges" as Emily deals with winning over her colleagues, making friends, and finding romance.

Emily in Paris also stars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery. Ashley Park co-stars, and Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard recur.

Joining Star as executive producers are Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming. Patricia Field (The Devil Wears Prada, Sex and the City) is the costume designer.

Emily in Paris, Series Premiere Fall 2020, Netflix