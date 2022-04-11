‘Emily In Paris’: Lucien Laviscount Promoted to Series Regular For Season 3

Lucien Laviscount, who plays love interest Alfie in Darren Star‘s Netflix romantic comedy Emily In Paris, has been upped to a series regular for the upcoming third season.

Star made the announcement during Emily In Paris‘ panel at Paley Fest on Sunday while also confirming that production on Season 3 is set to begin this summer. The second season premiered on December 22, 2021, once again becoming one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows. In January 2022, the streamer renewed the series for a third and fourth season.

Laviscount joined the series in Season 2, playing Alfie, a sarcastic and charming cynic who was born and raised in London. He meets Emily (Lily Collins) in French class, and their friendship soon develops into a romantic relationship. However, the pair’s relationship left on a cliffhanger at the end of the second season, as Alfie returned to the U.K. while Emily was set to reveal her true feelings for her other love interest, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Emily In Paris debuted on October 2, 2020, and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular shows. The first season followed ambitious marketing executive Emily as she moved to Paris for her dream job, navigating life in a foreign country with new colleagues, new friends, and new romances.

The second season saw Emily adapting to her new life but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor Garbiel and her first real French friend Camille (Camille Razat), Emily tries to re-focus on her work. However, her love life only grows more complicated after she meets fellow ex-pat Alfie, who both infuriates and intrigues her.

See Also 5 Things to Know About PaleyFest 2022 Want to see the casts of the 'NCIS' franchise together? Meet the 'Ghosts'? Say goodbye to the Pearsons of 'This Is Us'? Here's how you can watch...in person!

In addition to his role on Emily in Paris, Laviscount is known for portraying Alexander Cabot in The CW’s musical comedy-drama Katy Keene and Earl Grey in the Fox comedy slasher Scream Queens.

Emily in Paris, Seasons 1 & 2, Streaming now, Netflix