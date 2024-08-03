Which ‘Emily in Paris’ Character Are You? (QUIZ)

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

What happens when you put a zealous marketing executive from Chicago, Illinois, in Paris, France? You get (drumroll, please) Emily in Paris, the popular Netflix show about the American girl with a can-do attitude who lands her dream job working at a marketing firm in France while juggling romance, work, and friendships.

Along the way, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) discovers the kind of person she wants to be and the kind of life she wants to live. Its light-hearted tone, bingeable bite-sized episodes, and over-the-top fashion made for a fun watch that always left audiences wanting more. Audiences will finally get more of Emily’s Parisian escapades once the highly anticipated Season 4 premieres on Thursday, August 15.

After watching the eponymous American hero on your screens for three seasons, you’ve probably wondered which character you are most like. Are you the bubbly Emily? The blunt Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)? Or the dreamboat Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)?

Whether you’re new to the show or you’re an Emily in Paris expert, take the quiz below to find out which Emily in Paris character you are and to prepare for the Season 4 premiere.

Emily in Paris, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, August 15, Netflix