Which ‘Emily in Paris’ Character Are You? (QUIZ)

Danielle Phillip
Comments
Lily Collins as Emily, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau in episode 405 of 'Emily in Paris.'
Netflix

What happens when you put a zealous marketing executive from Chicago, Illinois, in Paris, France? You get (drumroll, please) Emily in Paris, the popular Netflix show about the American girl with a can-do attitude who lands her dream job working at a marketing firm in France while juggling romance, work, and friendships.

Along the way, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) discovers the kind of person she wants to be and the kind of life she wants to live. Its light-hearted tone, bingeable bite-sized episodes, and over-the-top fashion made for a fun watch that always left audiences wanting more. Audiences will finally get more of Emily’s Parisian escapades once the highly anticipated Season 4 premieres on Thursday, August 15.

After watching the eponymous American hero on your screens for three seasons, you’ve probably wondered which character you are most like. Are you the bubbly Emily? The blunt Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)? Or the dreamboat Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)? 

Whether you’re new to the show or you’re an Emily in Paris expert, take the quiz below to find out which Emily in Paris character you are and to prepare for the Season 4 premiere.

Emily in Paris, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, August 15, Netflix

Emily in Paris - Netflix

Emily in Paris where to stream

Emily in Paris

Ashley Park

Camille Razat

Lily Collins

Lucas Bravo

Lucien Laviscount

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Autumn Reeser and Aaron O'Connell in 'Junebug'
1
Why Autumn Reeser’s New Hallmark Movie Couldn’t ‘Have Been Made Before Now’
Actress Gillian Anderson and actor David Duchovny attend the premiere of Fox's 'The X-Files' at California Science Center on January 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
2
Gillian Anderson Addresses Shocking David Duchovny Golden Globes Kiss
Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on set of 'The View' Season 27
3
‘The View’ Announces Big Change for Next Season
Yellowstone - Wes Bentley as Jamie, Kelly Reilly as Beth
4
Will Beth or Jamie Die in ‘Yellowstone’s Final Season?
Emily Bader at the London screening of 'My Lady Jane'; Tom Blyth at 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' screening
5
‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Movie Updates: Meet Your Poppy & Alex