Emily in Paris is back in the spotlight with Season 4. The Paris-set rom-com series debuted Part 1 of Season 4 on August 15. Emily’s (Lily Collins) life is as beautiful and chaotic as ever.

The show has become one of Netflix’s darlings, but will it be slowing down any time soon? With Part 2 of Season 4 fast approaching, here’s a rundown of everything we know about Emily in Paris Season 5.

Will there be an Emily in Paris Season 5?

Netflix has not announced whether or not Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 5 yet. Part 2 of Season 4 doesn’t premiere until September 12, so the streamer may wait until post-Season 4 to reveal the show’s fate.

“Well, let’s see how long they want us for,” creator Darren Star told The Hollywood Reporter. “To me, great characters on a great series are like, I have a hard time letting go and saying goodbye. They always take you places. If you look at Sex and the City, it’s still happening 25 years later.”

Star previously stated that he envisions the show going beyond Season 4. “It’s not necessarily conceived as a final chapter,” he told Deadline. “I think like every other show, it’s a rich ensemble. There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end. And I don’t think this show is limited by a number of seasons. I think it’s limited by everybody’s enthusiasm and excitement about doing it and telling stories about these characters because I think the world, especially after Season 3, the universe of the show is expanded because we have such a fantastic ensemble of characters and the show, it’s Emily In Paris, but I think it’s moved beyond just Emily in Paris, which is exciting.”

There was confusion in May 2024 when Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson appeared at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival and auctioned off a walk-on role in Emily in Paris Season 5, according to Variety. The auction winner paid €250,000 to appear in the series and the chance to attend the Season 4 premiere in Los Angeles. Harlow and Jackson stated that the fifth season would start shooting in mid-2025.

At the time, a source told the site that Netflix hadn’t picked up the series for Season 5 yet. The amfAR auction website has since been updated to state that the winning bid “will have the opportunity to spend a day on set in Paris during filming, contingent upon Season 5 pickup.”

What’s happening in Emily in Paris Season 4?

In Part 1, after seasons of waiting, Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally got together. They made things official despite Gabriel expecting a baby with Camille. At the end of Part 1, Camille (Camille Razat) discovered that she wasn’t pregnant (and never had been) but didn’t tell Gabriel the news. She decided to keep it a secret from him, so you know that will inevitably cause problems in Part 2.

As for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), don’t count him out just yet regarding Emily. “I think there’s always hope for Alfie,” Laviscount told TV Insider. At the masquerade ball in Part 1, Alfie kissed someone he believed was Emily and admitted he still has feelings for her. “I don’t think that’s all we’re going to see from Alfie,” he added.

Who would return for Emily in Paris Season 5?

Well, there’s no Emily in Paris without Emily. Collins would return as the American expat. Bravo, Razat, Ashley Park, Paul Forman, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery would likely reprise their roles as well.

Could Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on Star’s Sex and the City, show up in Paris? The cast wants her to!

“We’ve been talking about – earlier – about having Kim Cattrall, manifesting her presence on Emily in Paris,” Bravo told IMDb. “But it would imply that there’s a substantial role for her to take on, and also [for] her to say yes to that idea. But I’ve been floating all day and dreaming about that opportunity, and I hope it happens.”