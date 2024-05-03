Get ready to say “bonjour” once more as Netflix‘s Emily in Paris prepares for a late summer return with Part 1 of its long-awaited fourth season. Kicking off on Thursday, August 15, fans will be able to catch the first five episodes of the Paris-set series as Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) begins her latest adventure.

Part 2 of the Netflix comedy will arrive about a month later on Thursday, September 12 with five more all-new installments to enjoy. Along with announcing the premiere date, Netflix is also sharing behind-the-scenes looks at Collins and her costars on set with a new image and teaser in which the cast tries their best to describe Season 4 with three words.

The task is a little more difficult than one might think as the stars struggle to find the appropriate words, throwing out terms like “chaotic,” “messy,” “heartbreaking,” “revenge,” “adventurous,” “fashionable,” and more. This leads to the premiere date announcement as Collins informs fans, “Season 4 comes out this August 15th for Part 1… Part 2 drops on September 12th.”

Written and created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris Season 4 will pick up after the dramatic events of Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) “misbegotten” wedding as Emily is reeling. While Emily has strong feelings for two men, Emily’s situation is thrown into contrast as Gabriel is expecting a baby with his ex, and Aflie’s (Lucien Laviscount) worst fears about Emily and Gabriel have been confirmed.

At work, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) is forced to confront a dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates some personnel shakeups. Meanwhile, Mindy (Ashley Park) and the band prepare for Eurovision but are forced to get thrifty when funds run dry. And as Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry continues to build as they work together on earning a Michelin star, two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve ever dreamed of. Oh la la!

In addition to Collins, Bravo, Razat, Park, Laviscount, and Leroy-Beaulieu, Season 4 will also feature the returns of Bruno Gouery, Samuel Arnold, and William Abadie. Emily in Paris is executive produced by Star, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, and Robin Schiff. Meanwhile, Stephen Brown, Grant Sloss, and Joe Murphy co-executive produce, and Ryan McCormick, Raphaël Benoliel, Lily Collins, and Jake Fuller serve as producers.

Let us know what you’re looking forward to from Emily in Paris in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more on the series as we approach Season 4’s premiere date.

Emily in Paris, Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, August 15, Netflix

Emily in Paris, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 12, Netflix