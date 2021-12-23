While Emily in Paris is a show full of romance, incredible fashion, and gorgeous locations, one question has been lingering over fans’ heads since the show’s premiere in 2020; Just how old is Emily (Lily Collins)? Luckily, Season 2 clarifies the mystery behind the titular character’s age in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

All the confusion surrounding Emily’s age came from Collins herself after an interview with British Vogue in 2020. “I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific ‘number’ for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college,” she said. “Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she’s like, 22-ish.”

This threw fans for a loop, as Emily’s master’s degree, hometown boyfriend, and role as a social media executive implied that she was much closer to Collins’ actual age of 32. She justified her guess, claiming that Emily had gained enough work experience to earn her boss’ (Kate Walsh) respect and be chosen as her replacement in Paris. “She’s a smart cookie and really innovative — and this is not her first rodeo doing what she does,” she stated.

But how old is Emily really? In Episode 3 of the second season, Emily likes a birthday post she receives over social media, which says, “29 years Jeune! Happy birthday, @emilyinparis.” There you have it! Emily is officially 29 years old — a much more believable age for where she’s at in her career and personal life.

Following her initial comments, Collins jokingly apologized to fans on her Instagram Story with a funny gif of Emily, captioning it, “Emily looking at me when I get her age wrong. Sorry girl. You might not be 22, but I gotta say — you do act like it sometimes!!!”

Season 2 stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, with new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard. The series comes from Sex and the City creator Darren Star and is produced by MTV Entertainment, Jax Media, and Darren Star Productions.

