What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in December 2021
Netflix is gearing up for one heck of a holiday season with its December 2021 lineup featuring fan-favorites and fresh titles.
Among this month’s must-see additions are hits like Emily in Paris, The Witcher, Cobra Kai, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, and Money Heist, all of which are back with new seasons. Meanwhile, there are plenty of holiday-themed films joining the library including Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas among others.
See the full roundup of titles that are coming and going from Netflix in December and get ready to settle in for some cozy binges this winter.
Available This Month on Netflix:
December TBA
Decoupled — NETFLIX SERIES
December 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — NETFLIX ANIME
Kayko and Kokosh — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
December 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes — NETFLIX SERIES
Escalona: Season 1
Single All the Way — NETFLIX FILM
The Whole Truth — NETFLIX FILM
December 3
Cobalt Blue — NETFLIX FILM
Coming out Colton — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mixtape — NETFLIX FILM
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (Episode 8)
December 6
David and the Elves — NETFLIX FILM
Voir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 7
Centaurworld: Season 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Go Dog Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — NETFLIX COMEDY
December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — NETFLIX COMEDY
December 9
Asakusa Kid — NETFLIX FILM
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 10
Anonymously Yours — NETFLIX FILM
Aranyak — NETFLIX SERIES
Back to the Outback — NETFLIX FILM
How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — NETFLIX SERIES
Twentysomethings: Austin — NETFLIX SERIES
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — NETFLIX SERIES
The Shack
Still Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
Two — NETFLIX FILM
The Unforgivable — NETFLIX FILM
December 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy — NETFLIX SERIES
December 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (Episode 9)
December 13
Eye in the Sky
December 14
The Future Diary — NETFLIX SERIES
Russell Howard: Lubricant — NETFLIX COMEDY
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — NETFLIX SERIES
The Giver
The Hand of God — NETFLIX FILM
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
December 16
A California Christmas: City Lights — NETFLIX FILM
A Naija Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Aggretsuko: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Witcher: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
December 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — NETFLIX SERIES
Oldboy
December 19
What Happened in Oslo — NETFLIX SERIES
December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — NETFLIX SERIES
December 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — NETFLIX COMEDY
Grumpy Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
December 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick — NETFLIX SERIES
December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Don’t Look Up — NETFLIX FILM
Minnal Murali — NETFLIX FILM
The Silent Sea — NETFLIX SERIES
Stand By Me Doraemon 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Vicky and Her Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous
December 25
Single’s Inferno — NETFLIX SERIES
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Materials — NETFLIX COMEDY
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 26
Lulli — NETFLIX FILM
December 28
Word Party Presents: Math! — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 29
Anxious People — NETFLIX SERIES
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 30
Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES
Hilda and the Mountain King — NETFLIX FILM
December 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Stay Close — NETFLIX SERIES
Seal Team — NETFLIX FILM
Leaving This Month:
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2
The Guest
Before I Fall
It Comes at Night
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4
Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Maps to the Stars
The Theory of Everything
Jacob’s Ladder
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Captain Fantastic
Winchester
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac