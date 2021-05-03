Oh La La! Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ Begins Production on Season 2

Netflix is saying bonjour to more Emily in Paris as the streamer unveiled production on the second season officially begins Monday, May 3, in Paris, St. Tropez, and other locations in France.

Season 1 of the series from creator, writer, and executive producer Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City) captivated viewers as they followed Lily Collins‘ character to the City of Lights. During a recent Academy of Television Arts & Science panel on the series, Netflix revealed that 58 million households from around the world tuned into Emily in Paris within its first 28 days on the platform, making it the streamer’s biggest comedy of 2020.

See Also 'Emily in Paris' Boss Breaks Down Emily's Relationships With Gabriel & Camille Where the finale left Emily with Gabriel and Camille 'creates a very complicated situation,' Darren Star says, teasing a possible Season 2.

To put that into perspective, Netflix released the fun little graphic, below, which measures that 58 million in croissants, Eiffel Towers. “As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way,” Collins said during a conversation with Today‘s Al Roker. “It’s an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh.”

“Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me,” she continued. “I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily.”

“From the beginning we always wanted to create this beautiful cinematic view of Paris. The timing of the series release was fortuitous for us as everyone around the world was able to become armchair travelers and live vicariously through our cast. We could not be more proud and are excited to bring more joy to our fans as we start production on Season 2,” Star echoed Collins.

In anticipation of the upcoming season and to celebrate the start of Season 2 production, Netflix released the following memo from Savoir’s Sylvie Grateau (a.k.a. Emily’s boss played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

In case you haven’t caught up on the enchanting series, Emily in Paris tells the story of a twentysomething marketing exec who lands a dream job at a French luxury marketing company. When she travels from Chicago to Paris, Emily must take on the challenges of working in a new country and navigating new romances.

Catch up on the first season by checking out Emily in Paris on Netflix and stay tuned for Season 2.

Emily in Paris, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix