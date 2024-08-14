Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Emily in Paris returns for its highly-anticipated fourth season on August 15, and many relationships are in flux after the third season. After Camille’s (Camille Razat) jaw-dropping reveal at the altar in the Season 3 finale, the love hexagon comprised of Emily (Lily Collins), Camille, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and Sofia (Melia Kreiling) got even more complicated.

Emily in Paris Season 4 will debut in two parts, with the first part consisting of five episodes. How will Camille’s baby news impact Gabriel and Emily? Will this be yet another thing that keeps them apart? What about poor, sweet Alfie?

Below, we’re breaking down the key Emily in Paris relationships and their statuses heading into Season 4. Since this is Emily in Paris and the City of Love can often be the epicenter of heartbreak, it’s not going to be an easy road for any of these couples.

Emily in Paris, Season 4, Part 1, Episodes 1-5, August 15, Netflix

Emily in Paris, Season 4, Part 2, Episodes 6-10, August 15, Netflix