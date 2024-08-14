‘Emily in Paris’ Couples Check-In: Where Emily & Alfie and More Romances Stand Ahead of Season 4

Camille Razat and Lucas Bravo; Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins; Paul Forman and Ashley Park on 'Emily in Paris'
Netflix

Emily in Paris returns for its highly-anticipated fourth season on August 15, and many relationships are in flux after the third season. After Camille’s (Camille Razat) jaw-dropping reveal at the altar in the Season 3 finale, the love hexagon comprised of Emily (Lily Collins), Camille, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and Sofia (Melia Kreiling) got even more complicated.

Emily in Paris Season 4 will debut in two parts, with the first part consisting of five episodes. How will Camille’s baby news impact Gabriel and Emily? Will this be yet another thing that keeps them apart? What about poor, sweet Alfie?

Below, we’re breaking down the key Emily in Paris relationships and their statuses heading into Season 4. Since this is Emily in Paris and the City of Love can often be the epicenter of heartbreak, it’s not going to be an easy road for any of these couples.

Emily in Paris, Season 4, Part 1, Episodes 1-5, August 15, Netflix

Emily in Paris, Season 4, Part 2, Episodes 6-10, August 15, Netflix

Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 310 of 'Emily in Paris'
Courtesy of Netflix

Camille & Gabriel

Status: Broken Up

Camille had a runaway bride moment while exchanging vows with Gabriel at her family’s chapel. “The only reason we’re together is because I knew you were in love with Emily,” Camille told Gabriel at the altar.

Camille said Emily and Gabriel have “been in love with each other” from the moment they met. “I can see it in your eyes,” she said to Gabriel. She ran out of the chapel, leaving Gabriel shell-shocked.

Her chapel confession also went down in front of dozens of guests, including Emily and Alfie. After this confrontation, it’s safe to say Camille and Gabriel are definitely not together. But will a baby change things? (Remember, Camille is pregnant!)

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in 'Emily in Paris'
Stephanie Branchu / Netflix

Alfie & Emily

Status: Broken Up

Emily and Alfie’s relationship didn’t survive Camille’s wedding debacle. “I knew there was something,” Alfie said after Camille ran off. He told Emily he was no one’s “second choice” and urged her to go get her man. He walked away after that, leaving his romance with Emily in shambles.

Given that Emily definitely does have feelings for Gabriel, we don’t expect these two to get back together anytime soon.

Melia Kreiling as Sofia, Camille Razat as Camille in episode 405 of 'Emily in Paris'
Stephanie Branchu / Netflix

Camille & Sofia

Status: Together

Camille got wrapped up in love affair with Sofia, a gorgeous Greek artist, in Season 3. She even traveled to Greece to visit Sofia.

Given how things ended between Camille and Gabriel, Sofia will be taking center stage in Camille’s love life in Season 4. But with Camille expecting a baby with Gabriel, could that ultimately cause problems for Sofia?

Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 405 of 'Emily in Paris'
Stephanie Branchu / Netflix

Emily & Gabriel

Status: To Be Determined

Okay, so these two aren’t technically a couple, but their will-they-won’t-they relationship has been at the center of the series since Emily first came to Paris. Emily is in love with Gabriel, and he’s in love with her. These two have to get together at some point. This has been the slowest of slow burns. Maybe Season 4 will finally be their time to shine.

Paul Forman as Nicolas De Leon, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 305 of 'Emily in Paris'
Marie Etchegoyen / Netflix

Mindy & Nicolas

Status: Together

By the end of Season 3, Mindy (Ashley Park) and Nicolas (Paul Forman) were in a solid spot. They endured obstacles, including tension between Nicolas and Emily. When Mindy told Nicolas to meet her halfway, he didn’t ignore her words. (Listening, what a concept!) He flew her to Camille and Gabriel’s engagement party in a helicopter. Talk about a grand entrance.

Mindy and Nicolas have emerged as a strong Emily in Paris power couple, which has translated into real life. Park and Forman make the cutest couple.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G in episode 306 of 'Emily in Paris'
Stéphanie Branchu / Netflix

Sylvie & Laurent

Status: Together

Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and her husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard) reconnected in Season 3 during the trip to Provence. After their sexy pool makeout session and electric chemistry, it’s clear these two still have deep feelings for each other. They still have to settle some things between them, but if they wanted to divorce, they would have long ago.

