7 Things to Remember Before Watching ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

Emily in Paris returns for Season 2 just in time to be the perfect Christmas gift from Netflix (Wednesday, December 22). And considering how complicated Emily’s (Lily Collins) personal and professional lives got, we figured we’d help you out.

The Season 2 trailer teases wild romances, complicated friendships, and, of course, bold fashion. The new episodes pick up right where we left everyone. Emily and Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) continued love-hate relationship will surely keep Savoir interesting, while the love triangle between Emily, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and Camille (Camille Razat) promises to only get more complicated. Other arcs, such as Mindy’s (Ashley Park) new career path, are just beginning.

Scroll down to catch up on everything you need to remember about Season 1.

