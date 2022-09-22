Netflix has shared some first-look images of Emily in Paris Season 3, which is currently filming in France.

In the photos, we see Emily (Lily Collins) sipping champagne by the pool, enjoying a coffee break with her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park), and sharing romantic glances with her love interests Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Other images feature Emily’s boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), her co-workers Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery), and her client Antoine (William Abadie).

Premiere details have not yet been revealed for the upcoming third season; however, the streamer is expected to share some special news about the series at the annual Tudum virtual event on Saturday, September 24. The global event will feature exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first-looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators.

Fans wanting to check out the Tudum event can watch live from 10 am PST / 1 pm EST across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook.

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star and premiered on October 2, 2020. The series revolves around Emily, a college graduate with a Master’s degree in marketing who moves from Chicago to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. The third season will find Emily at a crucial crossroads in her life, faced with two very different paths, both at work and in her romantic life.

Star returns to helm the third season alongside executive producer Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Lilly Burns (JAX Media), Andrew Fleming, and Alison Brown. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Check out the first-look images below.

Emily In Paris, Season 3, TBA, Netflix