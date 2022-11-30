‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3 Trailer Sees Emily Wonder If It’s All Worth It (VIDEO)

Lucien Laviscount, Lily Collins, and Lucas Bravo in 'Emily in Paris'
Emily in Paris

It’s almost time for Emily Cooper to make a decision as the hit Netflix series Emily In Paris returns for its third season on Wednesday, December 21.

“My entire life, I’ve been practical; I make one romantic decision, and it bit me in the ass,” Lily Collins‘ Emily says in the new Season 3 trailer (watch below). “Are you talking about work or Gabriel?” asks Emily’s best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park). “Paris?!” replies Emily.

That’s right, one year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. The third season will see her faced with two very different paths, and she will have to decide where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France.

The teaser sees Emily playing “double duty,” going back and forth between jobs and boyfriends. “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” she says at one point as we see her sharing dates with Lucien Laviscount‘s Alfie and Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel. And all this pressure has Emily wondering if it’s all worth it.

“It’s definitely worth it; it’s your dream,” Gabriel tells her towards the end of the trailer.

Creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) will also reprise their roles alongside Collins, Park, Bravo, and Laviscount.

The 10-episode third season is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media. Stephen Brown, Ryan McCormick, Jake Fuller, Raphaël Benoliel, and Collins serve as producers, while Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Alison Brown, and Robin Schiff serve as executive producers.

Check out more new images below.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie in 'Emily in Paris'

Bruno Gouery as Luc, Lily Collins as Emily, Samuel Arnold as Julien in 'Emily in Paris'

Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily, Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris in 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount in 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris'

Emily in Paris, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, December 21, Netflix

