Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1.]

Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally got together in Part 1 of Emily in Paris Season 4, so what does this mean for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)? Emily’s dashing suitor had his heart broken at the end of last season when Camille (Camille Razat) addressed Emily and Gabriel’s long-standing feelings for each other. The Alfie-Emily-Gabriel-Camille love square has been at the center of the Netflix series since Season 2, but is Alfie out of the game?

“Emily really respects and values Alfie, and I think that’s why they are very honest with each other at the beginning of this season,” Collins told TV Insider. “I think honesty is key and communication is key, and I really respected the fact that Alfie was so communicative with Emily about his feelings and he read the room. He took the cue, and he took himself out of a situation that he didn’t want to be in anymore but still loves and appreciates Emily for who she is and vice versa.”

She continued, “I think that they really have a deep friendship and respect for one another, and they also, at the end of the day, kind of have to work together. So again, something that’s tricky to navigate, but I think there’s just a real friendship there as well that should play out, and it’s not so black and white.”

While Collins is putting Emily and Alfie’s relationship firmly in friendship territory, Emily doesn’t know that Alfie kissed someone he thought was her at the masquerade party in Part 1. “I think there’s always hope for Alfie,” Laviscount said when addressing Emily and Alfie’s future.

He acknowledged that Alfie did the “selfless” thing and let Emily choose who she wanted to be with, but now that he’s got his “ducks in a row,” he’s not giving up on their relationship. “I don’t think that’s all we’re going to see from Alfie,” he added.

Emily and Gabriel’s relationship hasn’t had the easiest start because of Camille’s supposed pregnancy. “I think at the end of the day, Emily really wants to give it a go with Gabriel, but she also really values her relationship with Camille and is so supportive of her situation right now and the baby and wants what’s best for her,” Collins said. But will that change once Emily and Gabriel find out that Camille isn’t pregnant after all? (She found out it was a false positive but didn’t immediately tell Gabriel.)

Emily’s BFF, Mindy (Ashley Park), is also navigating romantic complexities with her current boyfriend, Nicolas (Paul Forman), and her ex, Benoît (Kevin Dias). “I don’t think she’s trying to lead anyone on,” Park told TV Insider when addressing Mindy and Benoît’s relationship. “I think she’s just trying to do her best. I think that if Benoît has feelings still towards her, she’s not the kind of person to be cruel to somebody who’s been a close friend of hers and stuff like that. We’re definitely going to see her navigating that more and more.”

Mindy and Nicolas faced a hurdle because of a scandal involving his father, but they emerged united. In Part 2, Park teased that Mindy and Nicolas are “going to have to face what their ambitions for themselves are and not compromising that and how to be a great partner.”

Emily in Paris, Season 4, Part 2, Episodes 6-10, August 15, Netflix