The Hottest Comedy Romances: 'Friends,' 'New Girl' & More

TV Insider Staff
TV's 100 Hottest Romances from 'New Girl,' and 'Friends' to 'The Mindy Project'
New Girl, Friends, and The Mindy Project
Hey there, lovers! Join us in our 10-day countdown of the 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances — from both television and film, comedy and drama — culminating on Valentine's Day.

This selection of titles explores some of the hottest romances in comedy television ranging from the France-set Emily in Paris and former Fox hit New Girl to classics like Sex and the City and Friends to name a few. Scroll down for a closer peek and stay tuned as our 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances countdown continues.

Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo-'Emily In Paris'
Netflix

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Who wouldn’t say “Très bon!” to a Parisian romance? When Chicago-based Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is transferred by her marketing firm to work for a subsidiary in Paris, she struggles to adapt to her new surroundings —i ncluding continually mistaking her hunky downstairs neighbor Gabriel’s apartment for her own due to a different floor-numbering system in France.

This charming romantic comedy series from Sex and the City creator Darren Star — complete with fabulous, colorful Patricia Field fashions and beautiful people as far as the eye can see — follows Emily as a friendship sparks with up-and-coming chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). It quickly turns into a mutual attraction, and complications ensue — especially after the pair fall into bed. Did we mention the fact that Gabriel has a girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat)? Things get even more awkward when the unsuspecting Camille tries to befriend Emily.

While Emily and Gabriel’s flirtation propels the series, expat Emily’s love affair with the City of Light itself also shines through. “Paris is just so beautiful to look at,” Collins told Harper’s Bazaar.

Of course, Emily and Gabriel spend much of their time looking at each other and finally are forced to face their feelings in the Season 3 finale. With a fourth season coming soon, we’ll discover along with them whether they say, Oui,” or Au revoir.” Meaghan Darwish

Jordin Althaus/©Fox/courtesy Everett Collection

The Mindy Project (Netflix)

When it comes to New York love stories, few were as sweetly unexpected as the coupling of Mindy Kaling’s social media–obsessed ob-gyn Mindy Lahiri and her stodgy colleague Danny Castellano (Chris Messina). From 2012 to 2015, the two dealt with cultural clashes, pesky family members, and problematic exes. Even though they eventually wed, they split after the birth of their son, Leo, but reunited in the series finale. And if you haven’t seen the swoon-worthy episode, well, to quote Mindy, how dare you? TV Insider Staff

Tina Fey, James Marsden-'30 Rock'
Peacock

30 Rock (Peacock)

Another Manhattan romance we didn’t see coming was Liz Lemon’s unlikely affair with hot-dog vendor Criss Chros (James Marsden). Until he arrived in Season 6, Tina Fey’s harried sketch-show writer had dated a deluge of losers, including a needy pilot and a sexy dope played by Jon Hamm. But the bighearted, hunky Criss was a keeper… especially after he proved to be just as weird as his future wife by donning a blinged-out grill to go with her Princess Leia wedding dress. TV Insider Staff

©TV Land / courtesy Everett Collection

Younger (Hulu & Paramount+)

Relationships are tricky when you’re a 40-year-old mom passing as a twentysomething junior editor, until you’re outed and it still doesn’t make love less confusing. Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) spent seven seasons, from 2015 to ’21, trying to sort out her feelings for cutie tattoo artist Josh (Nico Tortorella) — 15 years her junior — and her suave fortyish publisher boss Charles (Peter Hermann, above, with Foster). Fans divided into Team Josh and Team Charles, but who wins in the end? Watch to find out! — TV Insider Staff

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO/Everett Collection

Sex and the City & And Just Like That... (Max)

On 1998–2004’s Sex and the City, the ladies may have had different tastes in men, but they shared the idea that, no matter who they were with, the real love story was their friendship. Even after Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) tragically lost Mr. Big (Chris Noth) at the beginning of the ongoing sequel And Just Like That…, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) showed up for her. Hopefully, they won’t have to do as much heavy lifting in the heartbreak department should Carrie continue trying to make it work again with her ex Aidan (John Corbett) in Season 3, coming in 2025. — Damian Holbrook

Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox-'Friends'
Everett Collection

Friends (Max)

Speaking of support, could we be more in love with how the crew from 1994–2004’s Friends were there for Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox)? Once Ross (David Schwimmer) got over seeing his sister with his best bud, that is. Damian Holbrook

Zoey Deschanel, Max Greenfield-'New Girl'
Everett Collection

New Girl (Hulu & Peacock)

Similarly, 2011–18’s New Girl gave us another gang of pals we’ll heart forever, not only for how housemates Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Winston (Lamorne Morris) urged quirky Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and prickly Nick (Jake Johnson) to give it a shot, but also for finding their own true loves along the way. Although someone should check on Cece (Hannah Simone) just to make sure Schmidt isn’t driving her nuts with his often embarrassing adoration. — Damian Holbrook

Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni in Jane the Virgin
CW/Everett Collection

Jane the Virgin (Netflix)

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) wrestle with accidental insemination and passion.  — TV Insider Staff

 

