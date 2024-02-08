The Hottest Comedy Romances: ‘Friends,’ ‘New Girl’ & More

Netflix

Who wouldn’t say “Très bon!” to a Parisian romance? When Chicago-based Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is transferred by her marketing firm to work for a subsidiary in Paris, she struggles to adapt to her new surroundings —i ncluding continually mistaking her hunky downstairs neighbor Gabriel’s apartment for her own due to a different floor-numbering system in France.

This charming romantic comedy series from Sex and the City creator Darren Star — complete with fabulous, colorful Patricia Field fashions and beautiful people as far as the eye can see — follows Emily as a friendship sparks with up-and-coming chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). It quickly turns into a mutual attraction, and complications ensue — especially after the pair fall into bed. Did we mention the fact that Gabriel has a girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat)? Things get even more awkward when the unsuspecting Camille tries to befriend Emily.

While Emily and Gabriel’s flirtation propels the series, expat Emily’s love affair with the City of Light itself also shines through. “Paris is just so beautiful to look at,” Collins told Harper’s Bazaar.

Of course, Emily and Gabriel spend much of their time looking at each other and finally are forced to face their feelings in the Season 3 finale. With a fourth season coming soon, we’ll discover along with them whether they say, “Oui,” or “Au revoir.” — Meaghan Darwish