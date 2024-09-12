Will ‘Emily in Paris’ Become ‘Emily in Rome’? 8 Burning Questions We Have After Season 4 Finale

Avery Thompson
Lily Collins as Emily in the 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 finale
Courtesy of Netflix

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 4.]

By the end of Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, the show is headed in a surprising new direction. Emily (Lily Collins) has seemingly left Paris behind for a new job in Rome. While the gig is supposedly only temporary, is the show shifting its location in a potential fifth season?

Season 4 began with Camille (Camille Razat) expecting a baby with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Turns out, the pregnancy test was a false-positive. The prospect of Camille and Gabriel having a baby together put strain on Emily and Gabriel’s newfound romance, but ultimately isn’t what causes their breakup.

By the end of the season, Emily has a new love, a dashing Italian named Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). He seems like the real deal. Meanwhile, Mindy (Ashley Park) is still preparing for Eurovision, but Nicolas (Paul Forman) is really starting to cramp her style.

So much is left up in the air by the Emily in Paris Season 4 finale, which has us already thinking about Season 5. Below, TV Insider is breaking down our biggest Emily in Paris questions that we need answers to ASAP.

Emily in Paris, Season 4, Streaming Now, Netflix

Lily Collins as Emily in the 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 finale
Courtesy of Netflix

1. Is the show moving to Rome?

It sure seems like it! By the end of the Season 4 finale, Emily has moved to Italy to lead Agence Grateau’s Rome office. Emily is embracing this new chapter and doesn’t seem to be missing Paris whatsoever. The show could spice things up and be Emily in Rome for Season 5. Now that would be a very cool twist.

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

2. Is Alfie really over Emily?

When Gabriel learns that Emily has moved to Rome, Alfie is the one who gives him the necessary pep talk he needs to fight for his girl. Alfie calls Emily “the best girl in the world” and urges Gabriel to go after her.

Alfie got his heart broken when Emily and Gabriel’s feelings were exposed, and he’s since moved on with a new woman. However, we still haven’t forgotten about Alfie kissing a woman he thought was Emily at the masquerade ball. Don’t count Alfie out just yet.

Camille Razat as Camille in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

3. How will Camille handle motherhood?

After Camille learns that her pregnancy was a false positive, this sends her down a new path. She finally puts Gabriel in the past and decides to adopt a baby on her own. A baby changes everything. It’ll be exciting to see how she adapts to being a parent in a potential Season 5.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

3. Will Gabriel stay in Rome to fight for Emily?

Gabriel and Emily’s romance is very short-lived. With the Camille drama and Gabriel suddenly having a problem that Emily can’t speak French fluently, the couple is torn apart in Season 4. This leads Emily to finding a new love with Marcello.

Gabriel starts to realize what he’s missing with Emily by the end of the season, but is it too late? How far is Gabriel willing to go to win Emily back? Gabriel, it’s time for you to man up. If you want Emily back, fight for her. If not, let her go and thrive.

Lily Collins as Emily, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Stephanie Branchu / Netflix

5. Is Marcello too good to be true?

Marcello really seems like the perfect guy, which makes us automatically suspicious. It’s a force of habit, sorry. Marcello shows Emily the joys of Rome, and he seems so thrilled to be on this adventure with her. They have a such an easy, natural chemistry with each other that’s not bogged down by relationship drama like Emily’s relationship with Gabriel has been over four seasons.

Could Marcello be the right guy for Emily? Emily’s been pining over Gabriel for so long, and it ruined her relationship with Alfie. Marcello could be the man who proves to her that Gabriel isn’t worth all the pain.

Jin Xuan Mao as Etienne, Ashley Park as Mindy, Kevin Dias as Benoit in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

6. Will we get to see Mindy perform at Eurovision?

It’s what we deserve! Darren Star, make it happen. After so much hype about Mindy performing at Eurovision, we’d feel cheated if we didn’t get to see Ashley Park perform on such an epic scale.

shley Park as Mindy, Paul Forman as Nicolas De Leon in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Stephanie Branchu / Netflix

7. Are Nicolas and Mindy over?

Mindy and Nicolas are not looking good. Nicolas wants her to drop out of Eurovision because it hurts his image. He basically trashes her music career by calling it “nonsense.” This is an automatic red flag, and Mindy should leave him in the dust. If Nicolas won’t support her, he’s not worth her wasting that beautiful voice on. Plus, there’s the whole Benoit of it all. This love triangle is just getting started.

Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Courtesy of Netflix

8. Will Luc and Julien ever catch a break?

Yes, we know the show is called Emily in Paris, but these two can’t catch a break. Maybe Agence Grateau will open up an office in U.S. and this hilarious duo will finally get their opportunity. Seeing these two in the U.S. would be comedy gold.

Emily in Paris

Camille Razat

Lily Collins

Lucas Bravo

Lucien Laviscount

