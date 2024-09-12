Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 4.]

By the end of Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, the show is headed in a surprising new direction. Emily (Lily Collins) has seemingly left Paris behind for a new job in Rome. While the gig is supposedly only temporary, is the show shifting its location in a potential fifth season?

Season 4 began with Camille (Camille Razat) expecting a baby with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Turns out, the pregnancy test was a false-positive. The prospect of Camille and Gabriel having a baby together put strain on Emily and Gabriel’s newfound romance, but ultimately isn’t what causes their breakup.

By the end of the season, Emily has a new love, a dashing Italian named Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). He seems like the real deal. Meanwhile, Mindy (Ashley Park) is still preparing for Eurovision, but Nicolas (Paul Forman) is really starting to cramp her style.

So much is left up in the air by the Emily in Paris Season 4 finale, which has us already thinking about Season 5. Below, TV Insider is breaking down our biggest Emily in Paris questions that we need answers to ASAP.

