'Emily in Paris' Sets Netflix Premiere Date, See Lily Collins in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Missing Younger? Enjoying a re-watch of Sex and the City, but in need of something new? Have no fear because creator Darren Star is here to save you with his latest series Emily in Paris.

The Netflix title, which stars Lily Collins, has officially set a premiere date as it prepares for a Friday, October 2 arrival. Along with unveiling a debut date, Netflix also gave viewers a sneak peek of the series with its first trailer.

Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive who lands a dream job in Paris. Traveling to the City of Lights from Chicago, she finds herself working within the French luxury marketing company her employer acquired.

Tasked with revamping their social strategy, Emily has a major undertaking to implement and her new adventurous life is filled with surprising challenges as she juggles her work colleagues, making friends and navigating romance. At least a killer wardrobe softens the blows?

Check out the fun trailer below and don't miss the show's arrival this October on Netflix.

Emily in Paris, Series Premiere, Friday, October 2, Netflix