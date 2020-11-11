Mon Dieu! 'Emily in Paris' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has announced it's renewing the love-it-or-hate series of the season, Emily in Paris. Expect Lily Collins' Emily to improve her French and more for a second romp around the City of Lights.

The series, which follows the plucky go-getter to Paris where she starts a new job at Parisian marketing agency Savoir, struck a chord with viewers in its first season. A fish-out-of-water tale, Emily was a little overwhelmed upon her arrival, but made the best of her lot by taking in the sights and making connections both professional and romantic.

To share the renewal news, Netflix released a fictional memo addressed to Emily's Chicago-based boss, Madeline (Kate Walsh) from Savoir's Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). While Emily didn't quite win over her French boss Sylvie, the memo does request that the twentysomething remain in town.

Chalking up Emily's success to "bonne chance" otherwise known in English as good luck, Sylvie can't deny the positive results her new employee's work has yielded. Read the full letter below:

The series, created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger), hasn't set a return date.

Emily in Paris, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix