Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has thanked her fans and friends for their outpouring of support following her hospitalization for critical septic shock.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, January 28, to share a slideshow of photos detailing her recovery process. One image shows a dining room full of flower bouquets, while another sees her on the couch hugging her Emily in Paris co-star Lily Collins.

“I’m deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love… every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery,” Park wrote in the caption.

She continued, “I’m sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily In Paris fam.”

Park plays Mindy Chen on the hit Netflix series, which recently began production on its fourth season.

“Thank you to @netflix and @emilyinparis for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work,” Park added. “I couldn’t be more excited to join them all on set for Season 4.”

She concluded, “I promise im breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape. in the meantime, thanks for the couch cuddles @lilyjcollins.”

“Couldn’t love you more and hugging you made me feel like home. You’re an absolute light sister,” Collins wrote in comments.

Park was in Asia when she fell ill and was initially hospitalized for tonsillitis that later turned into septic shock and resulted in multiple organs being affected, as per Entertainment Tonight.

The actress shared her ordeal earlier this month, where she thanked her co-star and rumored boyfriend, Paul Forman, for his support.

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this,” she wrote on Instagram. “You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Emily in Paris is expected to release its fourth season in late 2024.