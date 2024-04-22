Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Emily’s adventures in Paris are far from over. The Netflix hit will return for Season 4. Emily (Lily Collins) and her Parisian pals will certainly bring plenty of drama and give us more memorable fashion moments in the fourth season.

The comedy series, created by Darren Star, has had a consistent rollout of one season per year. Season 4 will be the first time Emily in Paris hasn’t followed that trend. So, what do we know about Season 4? Well, the show is headed to Italy! Scroll down to get the latest updates.

When is Emily in Paris Season 4 coming out?

Emily in Paris Season 4 does not have a release date yet. The cast began filming the new season in January 2024, so it’s possible that Season 4 will be released in late 2024.

Collins posted photos with the Season 4 premiere table read draft in January. “Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…” she wrote on Instagram.

The show is likely attempting to complete Season 4 before the Summer Olympics in Paris. Shows like Emily in Paris will be barred from shooting in Paris from June to September because of the Olympics, according to Variety.

Which cast members are coming back for Season 4?

Collins will, of course, be back as Emily Cooper, the American expat living out her dreams in Paris. You can expect Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy (Ashley Park), Camille (Camille Razat), Antoine (William Abadie), Nicolas (Paul Forman), Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold), and Luc (Bruno Gouery) to be back as well.

Star, who famously created Sex and the City, has thought about bringing Kim Cattrall into the Emily in Paris universe, but there’s a caveat. “I’m not a big believer in just stunt casting for the purpose of stunt casting,” he told Glamour. “And for Kim as well, a role that feels like it’s the right thing for her to do. But I definitely feel like she would bring some great energy into the series.”

What happened to Ashley Park?

Just as Season 4 production began, Park revealed that she experienced a life-threatening health issue. Ahead of filming, the actress explained that her tonsillitis “spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

Park noted that she is still recovering but her “health has improved despite what we had initially been told.” Following her release from the hospital, the Broadway alum had to be medically cleared to work.

She returned to set of Emily in Paris on February 10. “First day back to work. Takin it slow, steady, and stylin in Mindy’s shoes again,” she wrote.

Is Alfie returning for Emily in Paris Season 4?

The million-dollar question for Emily in Paris fans has been Alfie’s future with the show. Lucien Laviscount joined the cast in Season 2 as Emily’s new love interest.

By the end of Season 3, Emily and Alfie were no longer an item, which made fans wonder if Alfie would stick around Paris. They had hope after Alfie and Gabriel went into business together. Laviscount confirmed that he would be returning to the show for Season 4 in February 2024 by posting photos from the set.

“I don’t think romantically he is in the picture [anymore]. I don’t think that [takes] Alfie out of the show,” Star previously told Deadline. “He certainly has a reason to be in Paris, and he’s working with Gabriel. I feel like all of our characters are still connected, just in a more complicated way.”

What happened at the end of Season 3?

Emily in Paris Season 3 ended with a shocking cliffhanger. Camille and Gabriel got engaged and her parents threw them an engagement party at her family’s chateau. At the last minute, they decided to get married at the chapel on the property.

In the middle of their vows, Camille dropped a bombshell in front of everyone. She only reunited with him because she knew he was in love with Emily. Camille revealed the pact she made with Emily to not date Gabriel and how she broke their deal because she thought she wanted him.

“You and Emily have been in love with each other since the moment you met. I can see it in your eyes,” Camille said before running off. Meanwhile, Alfie heard all of this. Camille’s confession led to Alfie and Emily’s breakup. He refused to be someone’s second choice.

Later, Emily and Gabriel revealed they still have feelings for each other. In the final moments of the episode, the show dropped yet another bombshell: Camille is pregnant!

As for what’s next, Collins teased Emily’s next chapter in a video for Netflix. “Emily is going to have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs,” Collins noted.

She continued, “And while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

Will there be a Season 5 of Emily in Paris?

Netflix has not revealed the fate of Emily in Paris beyond Season 4. The series was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 in January 2022 ahead of the third season’s premiere in December.

“I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season,” Star told Deadline about the show’s future after Season 4. “It’s not necessarily conceived as a final chapter. I think like every other show, it’s a rich ensemble. There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end.”

