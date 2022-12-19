Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 19-25.

If you didn’t get a chance to see Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters during its limited release, then fortunately you can start streaming it on Netflix this week (December 23) — so of course it tops our list! Also a must-watch on streaming this week: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (December 21 on Prime Video), with John Krasinski’s spy dealing with a Russian plot to upend Eastern Europe.

It’s a big week for streaming, with two other series premieres coming to Netflix as well. Emily in Paris returns (December 21), with Emily (Lily Collins) dealing with two bosses — Madeline (Kate Walsh) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) — as well as love triangles. Then, celebrate on Christmas Day with more of a popular series: The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel set more than a thousand years earlier, follows seven outcasts in the elf world uniting against an unstoppable power.

And this week, CBS is your go-to destination for two musical specials. First, on December 20 is Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! with the singer performing her holiday hits, including, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Then, on December 21 is Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon, a special tribute concert honoring the legendary singer and songwriter, with a star-studded lineup of performers.

The only show returning to our list from last week is National Treasure: Edge of History (was #5).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?