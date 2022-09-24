Need to get away? Netflix is setting your return trip to France with the Season 3 premiere date of Emily in Paris, which is officially set for Wednesday, December 21.

Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is back and faced with big decisions leading into the next chapter of this half-hour comedy created by writer and executive producer Darren Star (Sex and the City). As teased in the promo, above, Emily’s torn between what’s safe and what will push her out of her comfort zone.

“This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make, but it’s just something that I have to do,” Emily says as images of the bosses and boys she’s torn between keep her caught in the middle. Finally, with some liquid courage, Emily exclaims, “It’s Paris!”

That is, before she takes scissors to her forehead, fashioning herself some severely uneven bangs. Upon seeing the results, Emily’s bestie and roommate Mindy (Ashley Park) laments, “Emily, no!” Is the action a cry for help?

It seems like Emily thinks Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) believes that. “Are you OK, Emily?” he asks innocently before she answers defensively, “They’re just bangs! Sometimes people cut bangs when everything’s fine!” Whether everything’s fine or not, fans will get to see for themselves as Season 3 begins one year after Emily moved from Chicago to Paris for her dream job. Now faced with two very different paths, Emily has to decide where her loyalties lie in both her work and romantic life.

As her choices impact her future in France, fans will follow Emily along on her adventures in Paris. Along with Collins, Park, and Bravo, Season 3 of Emily in Paris will feature returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

Emily in Paris, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, December 21, Netflix