Who doesn’t love a good romantic tale? This year will bring a swath of new love stories to the big and small screens, giving viewers plenty to dive into. Whether you want a funny rom-com or a dramatic, romantic epic, there’s something for everyone this year.

One of the year’s most anticipated love stories comes in an unexpected package. Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a reimagining of the 2005 movie starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, hits Prime Video just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 2. Starring Maya Erskine and Donald Glover as the titular spies, viewers will see this couple’s time together starting in the early days of their arranged marriage when things were much less steamy.

Also on the roster is Netflix‘s adaptation of One Day, the bestselling book that inspired the 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. The White Lotus‘ Leo Woodall plays Dex alongside Ambika Mod‘s Emma in this version, also coming out in time for the year’s most romantic holiday. Spring 2024 will also bring Bridgerton back for Season 3.

There are also supernatural love stories to come in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and Interview With the Vampire Season 2, and Starz‘s time-traveling romantic epic, Outlander, will soon return.

On the theatrical side, Challengers — starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor as tennis pros stuck in a love triangle — hits theaters this spring, and the film adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni (who also directs), and 1923‘s Brandon Sklenar is on the horizon this summer.

