21 Romantic Comedies & Dramas Arriving in 2024 & How to Stream Them

Kelli Boyle
Comments
2024 rom-coms and romantic dramas
Prime Video; Netflix; Starz
Swooon More Swooons

Who doesn’t love a good romantic tale? This year will bring a swath of new love stories to the big and small screens, giving viewers plenty to dive into. Whether you want a funny rom-com or a dramatic, romantic epic, there’s something for everyone this year.

One of the year’s most anticipated love stories comes in an unexpected package. Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a reimagining of the 2005 movie starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, hits Prime Video just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 2. Starring Maya Erskine and Donald Glover as the titular spies, viewers will see this couple’s time together starting in the early days of their arranged marriage when things were much less steamy.

Also on the roster is Netflix‘s adaptation of One Day, the bestselling book that inspired the 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim SturgessThe White LotusLeo Woodall plays Dex alongside Ambika Mod‘s Emma in this version, also coming out in time for the year’s most romantic holiday. Spring 2024 will also bring Bridgerton back for Season 3.

There are also supernatural love stories to come in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and Interview With the Vampire Season 2, and Starz‘s time-traveling romantic epic, Outlander, will soon return.

On the theatrical side, Challengers — starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor as tennis pros stuck in a love triangle — hits theaters this spring, and the film adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni (who also directs), and 1923‘s Brandon Sklenar is on the horizon this summer.

Check out the upcoming rom-com and romantic drama TV and movie slate in the gallery below.

Meg Ryan and David Duchovny in 'What Happens Later'
Bleecker Street Media / Courtesy Everett Collection

What Happens Later (VOD)

Ex-lovers (Meg Ryan and David Duchovny) reunite when they both become stranded in an airport overnight. They find themselves drawn together to revisit their past to discuss what could have been and what may happen in the future. Ryan directs and stars in the rom-com.

Available Now on VOD

Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner in 'Beautiful Wedding'
Voltage Pictures

Beautiful Wedding

After a crazy night in Las Vegas, Abby (Virginia Gardner) and Travis (Dylan Sprouse) discover they are married. They head to Mexico for a honeymoon with friends and family.

In Select Theaters Now, Streaming Date TBA

Dave Merheje and Daisy Ridley in 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'
Oscilloscope/Courtesy of Everett Collection

Sometimes I Think About Dying

A lonely and socially awkward woman, Fran (Daisy Ridley), tries to make a connection with a friendly new co-worker, Robert (Dave Merheje), who takes her out on a date.

In Theaters January 26, Streaming Date TBA

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in Prime Video's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Two strangers (Glover and Erskine) land jobs with a spy agency that offers them a life of espionage, wealth, and travel. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage. The Prime Video series is a reimagining of the 2005 film. The star-studded list of guest stars includes Alexander SkarsgårdEiza GonzálezSharon HorganRon PerlmanBilly CampbellÚrsula CorberóPaul DanoMichaela CoelJohn TurturroParker Posey, and Wagner Moura.

February 2

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in 'One Day' on Netflix
Ludovic Robert/Netflix

One Day (Netflix)

Emma Morley (Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Woodall) met on July 15, 1988, the night of their graduation. The next morning, they go their separate ways but they always manage to reconnect on this one day for decades to come.

Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak. One Day is based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls.

February 8

Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse in 'Lisa Frankenstein'
Focus Features

Lisa Frankenstein

A misunderstood teenager, Lisa (Kathryn Newton), and a reanimated corpse called “The Creature” (Cole Sprouse) embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness, and a few missing body parts.

In Theaters February 9, Streaming Date TBA

Ana (Camila Mendes) and William (Archie Renaux) in Prime Video's 'Upgraded'
Amazon MGM Studios

Upgraded (Prime Video)

Ana (Camila Mendes) is an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her demanding boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). When she’s upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss—a white lie that sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface.

February 9

Andrea Bang and Robbie Amell in 'Float' (2024)
Lionsgate

Float

After she nearly drowns, Waverly (Andrea Bang) unexpectedly falls for the small-town lifeguard who rescued her, Blake (Robbie Amell). Based on the novel by Kate Marchant.

In Select Theaters, On Digital, and On Demand February 9

Joe Keery and Camila Morrone in 'Marmalade'
Signature Entertainment

Marmalade

The recently incarcerated Baron (Joe Keery) strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis (Aldis Hodge), a man with a history of prison breaks. As they plan to escape together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade (Camila Morrone), the love of his life, and their Bonnie and Clyde-style scheme to rob a bank in order to care for his sick mother and give the couple the life they’ve always dreamed of.

In Select Theaters and On Demand February 9, Streaming Date TBA

Gina Rodriguez as Mack and Tom Ellis as Nick in Netflix's 'Players'
K.C. Bailey/Netflix

Players (Netflix)

New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: you can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick (Tom Ellis), she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps. Players also stars Joel Courtney, Augustus Prew, Liza Koshy, Ego Nwodim, and Marin Hinkle.

February 14

Jennifer Lopez in 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story' on Prime Video
Prime Video

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (Prime Video)

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. The film drops in tandem with Jennifer Lopez‘s first studio album in a decade and showcases the singer’s journey to love through her own eyes. The star-studded cast includes Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Neil deGrasse TysonDerek Hough, and more.

February 16

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'
Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC)

The love story between The Walking Dead‘s Rick and Michonne (Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira), changed by a world that is constantly changing, will they find themselves in a war against the living or will they discover that they too are The Walking Dead?

February 25

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in 'The Fall Guy'
Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Fall Guy

Adapted from the 1981 series of the same nameThe Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a former stuntman who’s sprung back into action when the star of a new movie, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), goes missing. Emily Blunt stars as Judy Moreno, his former lover, who’s directing the film in which the missing actor stars. Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu also star.

In Theaters March 1, Streaming Date TBA

Mike Faist, Zendaya, and Josh O'Connor in 'Challengers'
MGM /Courtesy Everett Collection

Challengers

Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to champion Art (Faist), who’s on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend, Patrick (O’Connor). The sexy sports drama turned heads with its first trailer and is directed by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Amazon owns MGM, which created this film, so it will likely end up on Prime Video later this year.

In Theaters April 26, Streaming Date TBA

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The long-awaited Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton)-focused season premieres this Spring. As “Polin” comes to be, Season 2 stars Antony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) will also return.

May 26

Assad Zaman as Armand and Jacob Anderson as Louis in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
AMC

Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

The toxic love between Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) will be put to the side as viewers see how Louis and Armand’s (Assad Zaman) relationship came to be in Interview With the Vampire Season 2 on AMC. Expect a much bloodier season as Louis and Armand get to know each other at the Parisian Théâtres des Vampires, occupied by vicious bloodsuckers like Ben Daniels‘ Santiago and more.

Spring 2024

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen on the set of 'It Ends with Us' on January 12, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It Ends With Us

Based on the Colleen Hoover novel, complications arise when a woman’s high school love interest comes back into her life.

Lily (Lively) believes she’s found true love with Ryle (Baldoni), but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Sklenar), returns to her life. Baldoni directs the flick in addition to starring.

In Theaters June 21, Streaming Date TBA

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Outlander (Starz)

Starz‘s most romantic series is set to return in 2024 for Outlander Season 7 Part 2. The season will see Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finally back in Scotland as they return their nephew, Ian (John Bell), to his parents at their ancestral home of Lallybroch.

Premiere Date TBA

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You'
Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Anyone But You

The Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney rom-com became a welcome addition to the genre when it came out in theaters in 2023. After an amazing first date, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben’s (Powell) fiery attraction turns ice-cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

The flick was produced by Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, which doesn’t have a streaming service but does have a streaming deal with Netflix that was signed in 2021. Given that its theatrical run is done, it could end up on Netflix this Spring.

Streaming Date TBA

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King in 'A Family Affair'
Tina Rowden / Netflix

A Family Affair (Netflix)

This upcoming Netflix flick follows a surprising romance with comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face complications of love, sex, and identity. Directed by Richard LaGravenese who writes the movie alongside Carrie Solomon. Meanwhile, A Family Affair features Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates.

Premiere Date TBA

Lindsay Lohan in Irish Wish
Scott Everett White / Netflix

Irish Wish (Netflix)

In this supernatural, romantic comedy Lindsay Lohan‘s Maddie is in love with her best friend’s betrothed, and one day she wakes up to discover she’s now the bride-to-be instead. Set in the green moors of Ireland, the movie sees Maddie learn that her dreams for true love may not be what she initially imagined. Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, and Jane Seymour are joining Lohan for the movie.

Premiere Date TBA

