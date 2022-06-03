‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Lily Collins Teases Start of Filming (PHOTO)

Emily in Paris Season 3 is on the way! On June 2, Lily Collins shared a photo from Paris announcing that Emily in Paris is about to start filming Season 3.

“Reunited in Paris! Let season 3 filming begin!” she wrote. The picture shows Collins and co-star Ashley Park (Mindy) being all smiles in a Parisian square, the Eiffel Tower off in the distance behind them. Park shared the same photo and said, “those Americans roaming Paris again yayyyyy.”

The Netflix series was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 in January 2022. And Emily’s love interest, Alfie, will have a bigger role this season, as Lucien Laviscount was bumped up to series regular in April. Emily in Paris Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, with Alfie returning to London for work. He wants to try long-distance, but Emily plans to admit her true feelings for her other love interest, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). When she musters the courage to tell Gabriel how she feels, she discovers he’s moving in with his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat).

Season 2 also revealed a long-standing question about the series: Emily’s age. Collins told British Vogue in 2020 that Emily was “pretty fresh out of college,” adding, “Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she’s like, 22-ish.”

Given her masters degree and where she’s at in her career, fans were confused about how Emily could be so young. While she may act like someone in their early 20s at times, Season 2 Episode 3 revealed that Collins’ character is, in fact, 29.

While there’s no release date for Emily in Paris Season 3 just yet, Seasons 1 and 2 came out in October 2020 and December 2021. Given that trend, Emily in Paris Season 3 is likely to come out in late 2022 or early 2023.

The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard. The series comes from Sex and the City creator Darren Star and is produced by MTV Entertainment, Jax Media, and Darren Star Productions.

Emily in Paris, Seasons 1 & 2, Streaming Now, Netflix