‘Emily in Paris’: Where Season 3 Left Couples & What Could Be Next

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Emily in Paris Season 3.]

The complication of Emily (Lily Collins) trying to handle two bosses — Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and Madeline (Kate Walsh) — at the beginning of Season 3 has nothing on where the Netflix series leaves most of the romances. (It’s a good thing it’s already been renewed for a fourth season.)

Over the 10 episodes of Emily in Paris Season 3, there are new romances, reignited flames, drunken confessions, an affair, and a near-wedding. And by the end of it, two love triangles may be over for good, while multiple characters may be on the road to happiness.

Scroll down as we recap where Season 3 left the main couples and pose a major question for each going forward.

Emily in Paris, Seasons 1-3, Streaming Now, Netflix