Kennedy Center Honors, ‘Sunny’ and ‘Hawkeye’ Finales, Emily Still in Paris

The Kennedy Center Honors salutes one of the most eclectic gathering of entertainment legends to date. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Hawkeye end their seasons, while Netflix’s Emily in Paris is back with more romcom joie de vivre in the City of Light.

CBS

Kennedy Center Honors

9/8c

Always a class act, this year’s tribute to entertainment greats has something for everyone: comedy (Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels), Motown greatness (label founder Berry Gordy), showbiz pizazz (the divine Bette Midler), songwriting brilliance (the sublime Joni Mitchell) and a dose of classical timeliness (operatic bass-baritone Justino Diaz). Among the former Kennedy Center honorees saluting their peers: Herbie Hancock (for Mitchell), Grace Bumbry and Chita Rivera (for Diaz), Steve Martin and Paul Simon (for Michaels), Oprah Winfrey, Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder (for Gordy). Other performers include Norah Jones, Ellie Goulding, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Denyce Graves, SNL stars past and present (Amy Poehler, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Kevin Nealon, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Colin Jost and Michael Che), Broadway stars Kate Baldwin, Kelli O’Hara and Billy Porter, Andra Day and the Broadway cast of Ain’t Too Proud.

Patrick McElhenney/FX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Season Finale 10/9c

Shifting gears to one of TV’s proudest crass acts, the bawdy comedy’s 15th season wraps with back-to-back episodes and the Paddy Pub’s gang still in Ireland. Mac (Rob McElhenney) learns what it takes to join the priesthood, Charlie (Charlie Day) bonds with his pen pal and tends to a corpse, while Dee (Kaitlin Olson) nearly drowns in a bog. As one does. Talk about your unlucky charms.

Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios

Hawkeye

Season Finale

Over already? The Avengers spinoff wraps its first season with Clint/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and his protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), in their new suits, confronting the Tracksuit Mafia’s big boss, revealed to be none other than Marvel fan-favorite villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). Expect plenty of action, a possible cameo by another Marvel hero, and maybe even a happy holiday ending.

Netflix

Emily in Paris

Season Premiere

Ooh la la, the Emmy-nominated (!) romantic comedy is back for a second twirl around Gay Paree. The complications start early for Emily (Lily Collins), the American in Paris, now that she’s hooked up with the ex (Lucas Bravo) of her gal pal Camille (Camille Razat).

Inside Wednesday TV: