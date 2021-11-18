‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2′: Netflix Releases New Trailer and Images (VIDEO)

Life is becoming complicated in the new trailer for the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris, which is set to premiere on December 22 on Netflix.

“Ever since I moved to Paris, my life has just been chaotic, and dramatic, and complicated,” says Emily (Lily Collins) in the latest teaser (watch below), which features more love triangle tribulations, extravagant parties, and high-fashion outfits.

Season 2 sees Emily become more entrenched in her life in Paris, better at navigating the city but still struggling with the finer details of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily tries to turn her focus to her work, which is getting more troublesome by the day. Meanwhile, in French class, she meets a fellow ex-pat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

The #EmilyInParis season 2 trailer is here! New episodes start streaming Dec. 22 pic.twitter.com/jFJzlpQ4nD — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) November 18, 2021

In addition to Collins, the cast includes returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateux, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, and William Abadie as Antoine Lambert.

Recurring guest star Kate Walsh is also set to reprise her role as Emily’s American boss Madeline Wheeler, while new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard join for the second season.

Award-winning creator Darren Star returns as showrunner for Season 2. The series produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Speaking to Variety earlier this year, Star promised that in the second season, “Emily will embrace the city a little bit more.” He added, “When she got there, she got a bit of a free pass in the beginning and I don’t think it will be quite as easy for her in the second season. I think she will be more assimilated in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language.”

Check out more of the new Season 2 images below.

Emily in Paris, Season 2, December 22, Netflix