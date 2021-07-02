Which Breakout TV Character Deserves a Spinoff Series? (POLL)

Who says supporting characters aren’t worthy of main character status? With so many popular characters receiving the spinoff or movie treatment — Tony Soprano, Wanda Maximoff, Boba Fett — there are still a few breakout characters we’re waiting to get the spotlight.

Below, we’re highlighting some standouts from shows like Supernatural, Stranger Things, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Emily in Paris. Read through for the pick and scroll down for which you’d like to see get a spinoff in the poll below!

Jimmy Woo, WandaVision

Having first appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Randall Park returned as FBI Agent Jimmy Woo in WandaVision on Disney+. Alongside Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), the trio worked together against S.W.O.R.D. to find out what was happening with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Westview Anomaly. After winning over fans with his card tricks and kind personality, many have petitioned for a spinoff show featuring the character.

Director/actor Stephen Ford tweeted in January 2021 an idea for an X-Files-inspired show featuring Jimmy working on different unique cases throughout the MCU. A month later, he followed up, tweeting that he was writing a pitch for the show, gaining excitement from fans and Park, himself.

Another potential Jimmy Woo spinoff could see another team of heroes join the MCU: the Agents of Atlas, of which Jimmy was a founding member. In either spinoff idea, perhaps he could be joined by Kat Denning’s Darcy, as well!

Rosa Diaz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

After eight hilarious seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to an end, with its final season premiering this summer on NBC. While the 99th precinct is full of odd and lovable characters, the tough on the outside/sweet on the inside Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) has been beloved by fans for many years.

Season 8 doesn’t premiere until August 12, which means fans still have a ways to go before seeing how their favorite characters’ stories end. While we don’t know what will happen with Rosa this season, there is still so much we don’t about her (just the way she wants it).

A Rosa spinoff could follow her adventures after Brooklyn Nine-Nine while serving as deep dive into her past. We’ve only seen snippets of her secret past, such as studying at the American Ballet Academy and subsequently spending time in juvie. Fans would love to learn more about how Rosa became the mysterious enigma she is today.

Castiel, Supernatural

With the newly announced Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters in the works, perhaps some more characters deserve a show of their own as well. Everyone’s favorite trenchcoat-wearing angel, Castiel (Misha Collins), could be the perfect spinoff candidate.

The show’s finale left Castiel’s ending up in the air after helping to improve the afterlife. Does this mean Castiel escaped The Empty after sacrificing himself for Dean (Jensen Ackles)? If so, we would love to see what new adventures the angel gets up to. Maybe he and Sam’s (Jared Padalecki) son, Dean, could get up to some supernatural antics!

Mindy Chen, Emily in Paris

Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) was one of Emily in Paris’ breakout characters from Season 1. With Season 2 currently in production, we can’t wait to see what Mindy and Emily (Lily Collins) will do next (and what amazing outfits they will wear)!

Originally from a wealthy family in Shanghai, Mindy had dreams of pursuing a music career before becoming a nanny in Paris. After becoming an internet meme from an embarrassing appearance on a Chinese singing competition show, she moved to Paris to attend business school to one day take over her father’s zipper company.

There is still so much more to learn about Mindy and her life in Paris before she met Emily. Plus, we would love any excuse to hear more of Ashely Park’s incredible singing voice!

Steve Harrington & Robin Buckley, Stranger Things

In a show full of fantastic friendships, Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin’s (Maya Hawke) friendship is one of our favorites. The Scoops Ahoy duo was one of the best parts of Stranger Things Season 3, making fans excited to see what the friends will get into next.

Between Steve’s character development over the past three seasons and what little we know about Robin’s everyday life, this pair needs to have a spinoff. We would love to see Steve and Robin get more screentime away from the crowded Stranger Things cast while going on supernatural side adventures!

Pat Dugan, Stargirl

Long before he was Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl’s (Brec Bassinger) stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) was Starman’s (Joel McHale) sidekick, Stripsey. Now, he serves as a mentor for Courtney and the new Justice Society of America, helping them fight evil with his S.T.R.I.P.E. armor.

Other than flashbacks and occasional exposition, there’s not much else we know about Pat’s time as a JSA sidekick, or about Starman, either. A spinoff series could focus on a younger Pat working alongside Starman and the JSA, leading up to their final fight from the Stargirl pilot. If there’s one thing we know about superhero shows, it’s that everyone loves a good origin story!