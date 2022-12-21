‘Jack Ryan’ vs. Rogue Russians, Emily Still in Paris, Saluting Paul Simon, Seeking Treasure in Graceland

Amazon Studios

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Season Premiere

How many times does Jack Ryan (played with hangdog charisma by John Krasinski) have to save the world before his CIA bosses give him the benefit of the doubt? In the third season of the international thriller, CIA case officer Jack goes on the run from enemies foreign and domestic after a mission goes sideways. If only they’d listen to his warnings that a rogue Russian cabal has resurrected a 50-year-old nuclear program, hoping to ignite a third world war by sowing unrest through assassination and incursion. Thankfully, Jack still has CIA officer James Greer (the sturdy Wendell Pierce) and wry ex-spy mercenary Mike November (Michael Kelly) to lean on through firefights, betrayals and ticking-bomb cliffhangers.

Netflix

Emily in Paris

Season Premiere

For escapist fun, the amuse bouche starring Lily Collins as a Chicago marketing maven abroad finds Emily at a romantic and career crossroads. Now that her longtime crush Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) has reunited with champagne heiress Camille (Camille Razat), is it time for Mademoiselle Emily to settle on banker Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)? Could be a moot point if she decides to leave her job with the sophisticated Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and return to Chicago to work for Madeline (Kate Walsh). Sacre bleu!

Christopher Polk/CBS

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

Special 9/8c

Anyone would consider it an honor to sing the praises of 16-time Grammy winner Paul Simon, whose songbook of hits is truly legendary. In a slightly shortened version of a rapturously reviewed L.A. tribute concert filmed last spring, Simon himself joins an eclectic roster including Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Dave Matthews, Jonas Brothers, Rhiannon Giddens, Ledisi, Billy Porter, Take 6, Shaggy & Jimmy Cliff, Trombone Shorty, Eric Church and more. The lineup of presenters is also impressive, including Oprah Winfrey, Herbie Hancock, Elton John and Dustin Hoffman (The Graduate himself).

National Treasure: Edge of History

The diverting Young Adult spinoff of the National Treasure franchise sends Jess (Lisette Olivera) and her intrepid Scooby Gang to Elvis Presley’s fabled Graceland estate, where a clue may be buried amid the artifacts hidden in a secret inner sanctum. When nerdy Oren (Antonio Cipriano) realizes he’s the only one of the group who knows of the King’s mysterious chamber, he quips, “Am I the only one who cares about history?”

Inside Wednesday TV: