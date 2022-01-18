‘NCIS,’ ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Cobra Kai’ & More Make PaleyFest LA’s In Person Lineup

The Paley Center for Media has unveiled its in-person lineup for the 39th annual PaleyFest LA, which is set to run from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Back in person for the first time in three years, PaleyFest LA is bringing fans exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with stars from top TV shows, special preview screeners, never-before-seen footage, and interactive Q&A sessions for festival attendees. Among this year’s exciting lineup is This Is Us, Superman & Lois, black-ish, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Hacks, Cobra Kai, Riverdale, Better Call Saul, and Emily in Paris.

This year’s slate also includes A Salute to the NCIS Universe, which celebrates NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

“We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President, and CEO of the Paley Center for Media. “PaleyFest returns in person to the Dolby Theatre for the first time in three years, offering Paley Members and devoted TV fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the stars and creative talent behind some of television’s biggest hits. We thank our friends at Citi, The William S. Paley Foundation, and our studio and network partners, for their continued support in making PaleyFest possible.”​

Below, we’re breaking down the full slate of panels and who is currently attached to attend (Events & Participants are Subject to Change).

Saturday, April 2

This Is Us (7:00 pm PT)

Following a special preview screening from the NBC show’s final season, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman will join stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas along with additional yet-to-be-announced guests for a Q&A conversation.

Sunday, April 3

Superman & Lois (2:00 pm PT)

Creator and executive producer Todd Helbing will join stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, and Adam Rayner for a special preview screening and Q&A about their hit CW series.

black-ish (7:00 pm PT)

Along with previewing one of their upcoming episodes, the team behind black-ish is participating in an interactive conversation with attendees. Participating in the Q&A are executive producer and star Anthony Anderson, showrunner and executive producer Courtney Lilly, producer and star Tracee Ellis Ross along with Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Jenifer Lewis.

Wednesday, April 6

Ghosts and The Neighborhood (7:30 pm PT)

Each show will have a special preview screening selected for the event by the producers and will include Q&A conversations with stars from both CBS hits. Currently attached to the Ghosts‘ panel are executive producer and co-showrunner Joseph Port along with stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long.

Meanwhile, The Neighborhood‘s panel will feature stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, and Marcel Spears along with executive producer and showrunner Meg DeLoatch.

Thursday, April 7

Hacks (7:30 pm PT)

Following a special screening, the event will include a panel Q&A with creators, writers, and executive producers Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky along with fellow executive producer Michael Schur, and stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Meg Stalter, and Mark Indelicato.

Friday, April 8

Cobra Kai (7:30 pm PT)

The screening and Q&A for Netflix‘s big hit features panel participants Ralph Macchio and William Zabka who along with starring in the show, executive produce alongside writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Joining these members of the team for the panel also include Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, and Jacob Bertrand.

Saturday, April 9

Riverdale (2:00 pm PT)

Stars K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendez, and Madelaine Petsch are joining showrunner and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for a preview screening and conversation surrounding Riverdale‘s current season.

Better Call Saul (7:00 pm PT)

Following a specially selected screening, attendees will enjoy a Q&A conversation with creators and executive producers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould as they sit alongside stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Sunday, April 10

A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i (2:00pm PT)

The special panel will feature a screening for each show and include conversations with the teams behind all three CBS fan favorites. Kicking things of for NCIS are showrunner and executive producer Steven D. Binder along with stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Rocky Carroll, and Gary Cole.

Participating in NCIS: Los Angeles‘ panel are executive producers, showrunner Shane Brennan and R. Scott Gimmill, along with stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney.

And rounding out the NCIS lineup for NCIS: Hawai’i is executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber along with stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan.

Emily in Paris (7:00 pm PT)

Fresh off the show’s recent renewal for Seasons 3 and 4, creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer Darren Starr is joining stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Luca Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Camille Razat for a special screening and conversation.