‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 First Look: More Complications in Emily’s Love Life (PHOTOS)

What exactly is to come of the love triangle teed up at the end of the Emily in Paris Season 1 finale when the Netflix series returns? Well, as the first look photos from Season 2 tease, both chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his ex-girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat) remain in Emily’s (Lily Collins) life. So whatever Camille wanted to talk to Emily about at the end of the finale couldn’t be anything too bad, right?

“Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life,” Netflix teases of the 10-episode second season, set to premiere in 2021. “After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

At the end of Season 1, Emily and Gabriel gave into their feelings … when they thought he’d be leaving Paris. (That changed at the end of the finale.) “I really don’t think [Emily’s] somebody who is ever out to betray a friendship, which is Camille, and it creates a very complicated situation for her. I think she definitely can’t deny her feelings for Gabriel,” creator, showrunner, executive producer, and writer Darren Star previously told TV Insider. “They acted on them but it was more sort of a goodbye moment for them and just thinking that the two of them would have this moment together but it wasn’t something she really kind of thought was going to be in her future.”

In addition to Collins, Bravo, and Razat, returning cast members include series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), as well as recurring guest star Kate Walsh (Madeline). New cast members include Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Andrew Fleming also serve as executive producers. Raphaël Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Collins, Shihan Fey, and Jake Fuller are producers.

Scroll down to check out the first images from Season 2 — and Gabriel may have some competition!

Emily in Paris, Season 2, 2021, Netflix