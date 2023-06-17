Emily in Paris is taking a trip in Season 4!

As part of Netflix’s Tudum event, the streaming service unveiled a video of the series’ star Lily Collins not just recapping where Season 3 left all the characters but also teasing what’s to come in the future. Well, she shared one thing.

“It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season and surprise! It does not end there. So much happened that we just need answers to,” she says in the video, which you can watch above. “Is Alfie [Lucien Laviscount] still heartbroken? Will Gabriel [Lucas Bravo] get his Michelin star? Will Mindy [Ashley Park] and the band go to Eurovision? And what about Camille [Camille Razat]? Will Sylvie’s [Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu] rekindled love last? And the question on all of our minds: Will Emily and Gabriel finally get together? I wish I could tell you more but you’ll just have to wait to find out.”

As for what’s to come in Season 4, Collins promises “more fun, more fashion, and of course, more drama. … Emily is going to have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs. And while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

Season 3, which dropped on Netflix in December 2022, ended with Camille stopping her and Gabriel’s wedding because of his feelings for Emily. After hearing that, Alfie ended things with Emily. But just as it looked like Emily and Gabriel might get together — they did talk about their feelings for one another — he told her Camille is pregnant.

Might this Roman holiday be just what Emily and Gabriel need? Or might there be someone new in her life (again)?

